Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic for Sale Near Me

Melton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Claremore / Oklahoma

***4X4***, ~~LOCAL TRADE~~, ***DIESEL***. LT1 ---Our Purpose is to share our LOVE of cars with Every driver in Green Country.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic LT1 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCHK29D17E127058

Stock: 117571

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020