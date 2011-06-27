  1. Home
  • Class-leading payload and trailering capacity, spacious interiors, four-wheel disc brakes.
  • Unproven build quality and service record, cheap build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With both a light- and heavy-duty version, Chevrolet's 2500 series Silverado offers just about every option you could ask for in a full size three quarter ton pickup.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for unmatched versatility and available options in a pickup, look no further than Chevrolet's 2500 series Silverado. Available in both light- and heavy-duty versions, Chevy's three-quarter-ton workhorse comes in a variety of configurations including standard, extended cab, and crew cab models in both two- and four-wheel drive.

The biggest news for 2001 is the redesigned heavy-duty models sporting a new exterior look and two new engines and transmissions. Gone is the venerable 454 cubic inch (7.4 liter) big block in favor of a new 496 cubic inch (8.1 liter) V8 rated at 340 horsepower and 455 ft-lbs. of torque. Even with these impressive numbers, this new engine gets 4 percent better mileage than its predecessor and will run on compressed natural gas or liquid propane without special valves or other internal components. An all-new 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 replaces the 6.5-liter turbodiesel. Rated at 300 horsepower and a whopping 520 ft-lbs. of torque at 1,800 rpm, this engine bests the numbers of both its Ford and Dodge counterparts in horsepower, acceleration, and fuel economy. Chevy's 6.0-liter V8, available in both light- and heavy-duty versions, has been upgraded to produce 300 horsepower and 370 ft-lbs. of torque, substantially more than Ford and Dodge's biggest gasoline V8s.

Standard equipment for heavy-duty models with the 8.1-liter and 6.6-liter engines is a six-speed manual with an extra-low first gear for precise low-speed maneuvering and smooth takeoffs. Optional is a five-speed automatic with electronically controlled shift points and driver selectable dual-mode operation. In tow-haul mode the transmission downshifts automatically while descending a grade to reduce brake usage and reverts to a stabilization mode in varying terrain to reduce gear hunting. All 6.0-liter equipped trucks get either five-speed manuals or four-speed 4L80 automatics carried over from last year.

The awesome engine power and heavy-duty transmissions available in the 2500s translate into unsurpassed trailer towing capacity. Light-duty 2500s can handle up to 10,800 lbs., while heavy-duty models can tow up to 15,900 with the use of a fifth-wheel hitch. In the growing heavy-duty truck market, Chevrolet's three-quarter-ton pickups beat both Ford and Dodge across the board when it comes to overall weight-carrying capacity.

On the inside, light-duty 2500s remain unchanged other than the addition of child safety-seat tether hooks on the rear seats. The redesigned heavy-duty models feature increased head, leg, and hip room over previous models in all regular, extended cab and crew cab configurations. The OnStar driver assistance system will be available midyear on light- and heavy-duty LT models. All trim levels include standard dual airbags with passenger-side deactivation switches to protect smaller occupants.

Chevrolet's 2500 series trucks give buyers almost limitless options when it comes to three-quarter-ton trucks. Traditional styling, class-leading engines and spacious interiors make for appealing trucks both inside and out. Whether you're looking for a light-duty model for everyday use, or a heavy-duty version for serious towing and hauling, the Silverado 2500 is sure to have a configuration to suit your needs.

2001 Highlights

Both light- and heavy-duty 2500s sport new torsion bar front suspensions. Light-duty models get an 8,600-pound Gross Vehicle Weight Rating in addition to optional traction control and standard child safety-seat tether hooks. Heavy-duty models are completely redesigned for 2001 offering two new engines and transmissions, bigger interiors and numerous other improvements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

chev k2500
haerrman,12/24/2002
Just as good as the 2500HD, infact the inside golve box sticker allows higher camper rating for the 2500 over the HD model. 48K miles / have only changed the oil every 3k / no other issues...
Love my truck
I fly RC,12/02/2010
I have had this truck for 10 years now, never a problem with it. I haul my tools around, drywall, plywood, to the top of the bed, firewood to the top of the cab, pulled a bobcat, its a 6.0 gas and its always ready for more. All I do it maintain it and it never leaves me stranded. I'll buy another one when its time.
Great Vehicle
Bon733,01/16/2004
I have only had one problem just after I bought it and it has been working great ever since,
kickass
hockeysta18,11/02/2004
runs great, smooth ride, great on gas, easy to maintain, great interior, get the girls
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
5-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500 Regular Cab, Silverado 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/out OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB w/OnStar (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

