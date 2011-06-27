Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,034
|$4,900
|$5,847
|Clean
|$2,714
|$4,384
|$5,244
|Average
|$2,076
|$3,352
|$4,039
|Rough
|$1,437
|$2,320
|$2,834
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,114
|$3,285
|$3,879
|Clean
|$1,891
|$2,939
|$3,479
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,247
|$2,679
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,555
|$1,880
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,213
|$3,435
|$4,055
|Clean
|$1,980
|$3,073
|$3,637
|Average
|$1,514
|$2,350
|$2,801
|Rough
|$1,048
|$1,626
|$1,965
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,830
|$4,295
|$5,036
|Clean
|$2,532
|$3,842
|$4,517
|Average
|$1,936
|$2,938
|$3,479
|Rough
|$1,340
|$2,033
|$2,440
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,610
|$4,205
|$5,016
|Clean
|$2,335
|$3,762
|$4,499
|Average
|$1,786
|$2,877
|$3,465
|Rough
|$1,236
|$1,991
|$2,431
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,397
|$3,699
|$4,359
|Clean
|$2,145
|$3,310
|$3,910
|Average
|$1,640
|$2,531
|$3,011
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,752
|$2,113
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,193
|$4,069
|$4,498
|Clean
|$2,856
|$3,641
|$4,034
|Average
|$2,184
|$2,784
|$3,107
|Rough
|$1,512
|$1,927
|$2,180
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,541
|$3,895
|$4,580
|Clean
|$2,273
|$3,485
|$4,108
|Average
|$1,738
|$2,665
|$3,164
|Rough
|$1,203
|$1,844
|$2,220
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,173
|$3,189
|$3,700
|Clean
|$1,944
|$2,853
|$3,319
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,182
|$2,556
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,510
|$1,793
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,367
|$5,583
|$6,711
|Clean
|$3,012
|$4,995
|$6,019
|Average
|$2,303
|$3,819
|$4,636
|Rough
|$1,594
|$2,643
|$3,252
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,332
|$3,701
|$4,397
|Clean
|$2,086
|$3,311
|$3,943
|Average
|$1,595
|$2,532
|$3,037
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,752
|$2,131
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,975
|$4,694
|$5,566
|Clean
|$2,661
|$4,200
|$4,993
|Average
|$2,035
|$3,211
|$3,845
|Rough
|$1,409
|$2,223
|$2,698
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,798
|$6,132
|$7,319
|Clean
|$3,398
|$5,487
|$6,565
|Average
|$2,598
|$4,195
|$5,056
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,904
|$3,547
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,714
|$2,469
|$2,849
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,209
|$2,555
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,689
|$1,968
|Rough
|$812
|$1,169
|$1,381
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,811
|$3,943
|$4,510
|Clean
|$2,515
|$3,528
|$4,045
|Average
|$1,923
|$2,697
|$3,116
|Rough
|$1,331
|$1,867
|$2,186
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,430
|$5,539
|$6,610
|Clean
|$3,068
|$4,955
|$5,929
|Average
|$2,346
|$3,789
|$4,566
|Rough
|$1,624
|$2,623
|$3,203
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,638
|$3,895
|$4,529
|Clean
|$2,360
|$3,485
|$4,062
|Average
|$1,805
|$2,664
|$3,128
|Rough
|$1,249
|$1,844
|$2,195
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$3,006
|$3,588
|Clean
|$1,666
|$2,690
|$3,218
|Average
|$1,274
|$2,057
|$2,478
|Rough
|$882
|$1,423
|$1,739