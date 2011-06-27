  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,034$4,900$5,847
Clean$2,714$4,384$5,244
Average$2,076$3,352$4,039
Rough$1,437$2,320$2,834
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,114$3,285$3,879
Clean$1,891$2,939$3,479
Average$1,446$2,247$2,679
Rough$1,001$1,555$1,880
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,213$3,435$4,055
Clean$1,980$3,073$3,637
Average$1,514$2,350$2,801
Rough$1,048$1,626$1,965
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,830$4,295$5,036
Clean$2,532$3,842$4,517
Average$1,936$2,938$3,479
Rough$1,340$2,033$2,440
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,610$4,205$5,016
Clean$2,335$3,762$4,499
Average$1,786$2,877$3,465
Rough$1,236$1,991$2,431
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,397$3,699$4,359
Clean$2,145$3,310$3,910
Average$1,640$2,531$3,011
Rough$1,135$1,752$2,113
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,193$4,069$4,498
Clean$2,856$3,641$4,034
Average$2,184$2,784$3,107
Rough$1,512$1,927$2,180
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,541$3,895$4,580
Clean$2,273$3,485$4,108
Average$1,738$2,665$3,164
Rough$1,203$1,844$2,220
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,173$3,189$3,700
Clean$1,944$2,853$3,319
Average$1,487$2,182$2,556
Rough$1,029$1,510$1,793
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,367$5,583$6,711
Clean$3,012$4,995$6,019
Average$2,303$3,819$4,636
Rough$1,594$2,643$3,252
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,332$3,701$4,397
Clean$2,086$3,311$3,943
Average$1,595$2,532$3,037
Rough$1,104$1,752$2,131
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,975$4,694$5,566
Clean$2,661$4,200$4,993
Average$2,035$3,211$3,845
Rough$1,409$2,223$2,698
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,798$6,132$7,319
Clean$3,398$5,487$6,565
Average$2,598$4,195$5,056
Rough$1,799$2,904$3,547
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,714$2,469$2,849
Clean$1,534$2,209$2,555
Average$1,173$1,689$1,968
Rough$812$1,169$1,381
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,811$3,943$4,510
Clean$2,515$3,528$4,045
Average$1,923$2,697$3,116
Rough$1,331$1,867$2,186
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,430$5,539$6,610
Clean$3,068$4,955$5,929
Average$2,346$3,789$4,566
Rough$1,624$2,623$3,203
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,638$3,895$4,529
Clean$2,360$3,485$4,062
Average$1,805$2,664$3,128
Rough$1,249$1,844$2,195
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,862$3,006$3,588
Clean$1,666$2,690$3,218
Average$1,274$2,057$2,478
Rough$882$1,423$1,739
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,714 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,384 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,714 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,384 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,714 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,384 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 ranges from $1,437 to $5,847, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.