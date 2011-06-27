2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine choices, multiple drivetrain options, impressive towing and hauling ability.
- Lacks refinement and some key safety features compared to rivals, some low-grade cabin materials.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If maximum capability and functionality are more important to you than refinement, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic is a tough truck to beat.
Vehicle overview
Entering the seventh year in its current guise, this generation of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD gains the word "Classic" in its name to help differentiate it from a fully redesigned Silverado that's being readied for a 2007 release. Despite the Classic's age, all of the traditional strengths of this big Chevy truck still stand, such as classic styling and a lineup of impressively capable powertrains. Though the 2007 truck is pretty much unchanged, Chevy did make a number of changes last year. This included some major upgrades to the optional Duramax diesel engine that provided the truck with best-in-class power ratings of 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. As if that wasn't enough, the Allison automatic transmission was upgraded with an extra gear for a total of six. It's another overdrive gear designed for maximum fuel economy on the highway. That strong combination puts the Chevy head and shoulders above the competition when it's time for some serious towing. Some of the less flattering aspects of this outgoing workhorse are its lack of key safety features like side airbags and stability control, and questionable fit and finish inside the cabin.
Typically in the hunt in the full-size pickup truck sales race, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic boasts immense capabilities, classic styling and many available features. You can't go wrong with any of the powertrain choices, as they all provide strong performance and respectable towing capacities. But if you're very serious about towing heavy loads, the Duramax diesel is the way to go. Thusly equipped, the Chevy Silverado 2500HD is unfazed by massive payloads and heavy trailers.
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic models
A variety of cab and bed styles are available for the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic full-size pickup. There are regular, extended cab and crew cab body styles. Regular cabs can be matched to a short or long bed, while extended and crew cabs are short-bed only. There are five trim levels: Work Truck, LS, 1LT, 2LT and 3LT. Work Trucks are pretty basic but do have dual-zone air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split bench seat, a tilt steering wheel and AM/FM radio. The LS has a CD player and an expanded list of options but is otherwise pretty similar. The 1LT adds an overhead console, tinted glass, power windows and mirrors, and keyless entry. Going with the 2LT equips the 2500HD with automatic dual-zone climate control and front bucket seats with a power driver seat. The top-line 3LT includes leather seating, a memory function for the driver seat and a premium Bose audio system with a CD changer. Many of these upper-level features can be added to the lower trims as options. Major optional features, depending on trim and body style, include extendable mirrors for trailering, a tow package, a rear-seat entertainment system, OnStar, satellite radio and a sunroof.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The engine lineup starts with the 6.0-liter V8 (300 hp, 360 lb-ft of torque). If that's not enough, there are the optional 8.1-liter V8 (330 hp, 450 lb-ft of torque) and the even stouter 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V8 (360 hp, 650 lb-ft of torque). The 6.0-liter V8 has a five-speed manual standard, with a heavy-duty four-speed automatic optional. The 8.1-liter V8 can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic, while the big diesel comes only with the Allison automatic. When it's time to work, the Silverado 2500HD Classic is more than capable of hauling heavy loads. Maximum tow capacity varies depending on configuration, but the most common limit, properly equipped, is 12,000 pounds.
Safety
Antilock brakes are standard and traction control is optional. But several state-of-the-art safety features, such as stability control and side curtain airbags, are not available. In NHTSA frontal-impact crash testing, the Chevy Silverado Classic received a rating of four stars (out of a possible five) for the driver and three stars for the front passenger.
Driving
Make no mistake; trucks of this ilk are happiest when working. Performance is strong and seamless, especially with the Duramax engine option. And the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is stable when working -- with the bed loaded up, the truck remains composed with minimal sway on curvy roads, even in heavy crosswinds. Around town, the Silverado's ride is comfortable enough for daily driver use, but on the highway with an empty bed, it can get jittery over expansion joints, due to the stiff suspension calibrations required to handle heavy loads. Though it tracks straight and corners fairly well, steering feel is basically nonexistent, there's little feedback in a straight line and it's not any better through corners. Likewise, the brakes have a non-linear feel through the pedal, despite being quite effective when it comes to actual stopping distances.
Interior
Clear gauges, simple controls and comfortable seats are the strong points of the Silverado's cabin. There is plenty of room for six passengers and the crew cab configuration makes for easy entry and exit. Downsides include mediocre materials and inconsistent build quality. Long trips are easy to take, thanks to effective sound insulation and the availability of satellite radio and a DVD entertainment system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD Classic
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- Audi A8 2019
- 2019 Accent
- 2020 Range Rover
- 2021 Honda Civic News
- 2020 Audi TT
- 2021 Acura NSX News
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD