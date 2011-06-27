Vehicle overview

Entering the seventh year in its current guise, this generation of the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD gains the word "Classic" in its name to help differentiate it from a fully redesigned Silverado that's being readied for a 2007 release. Despite the Classic's age, all of the traditional strengths of this big Chevy truck still stand, such as classic styling and a lineup of impressively capable powertrains. Though the 2007 truck is pretty much unchanged, Chevy did make a number of changes last year. This included some major upgrades to the optional Duramax diesel engine that provided the truck with best-in-class power ratings of 360 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. As if that wasn't enough, the Allison automatic transmission was upgraded with an extra gear for a total of six. It's another overdrive gear designed for maximum fuel economy on the highway. That strong combination puts the Chevy head and shoulders above the competition when it's time for some serious towing. Some of the less flattering aspects of this outgoing workhorse are its lack of key safety features like side airbags and stability control, and questionable fit and finish inside the cabin.

Typically in the hunt in the full-size pickup truck sales race, the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Classic boasts immense capabilities, classic styling and many available features. You can't go wrong with any of the powertrain choices, as they all provide strong performance and respectable towing capacities. But if you're very serious about towing heavy loads, the Duramax diesel is the way to go. Thusly equipped, the Chevy Silverado 2500HD is unfazed by massive payloads and heavy trailers.