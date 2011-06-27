Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews

Starts, runs, drives and stops. jet62095 , 03/16/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this truck. I got it age 15 for a first truck. The trans (4L80E) went at 142,993 miles, when it lost reverse. Very comfortable truck, I do notice when I go over bumps, the bed seems to move seperate from the cab. The interior design is pretty good, though the middle seat does not fold down for an arm rest, and the rear seats are locking, which can be a pain. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I ever owned happy owner , 01/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have never owned a better vehicle. It has 300,000 miles now and runs like a champ. The only thing done to this vehicle was change the brake pads at 225,000 for the first time, water pump at 285,000 shocks at 250,000 and spark plugs every 100,000 I have never even aligned this vehicle! Report Abuse

2000 chevy silverado catshooter , 09/24/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I enjjoy the feeling behind the wheel. the power in the engine makes me feel like i'm in control. It corners fairly well and i'm pleased with the gas mileage. it is very reliable. Report Abuse

Have always owned Chevy tuftrks , 07/22/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Gas milage is bad no matter what we have tried to do. Computer chip, air intake, dual exhaust, doesnt make a difference. Still only get 13 miles a gal. 8 miles a gal towing. Should have bought the 454 it gets same mileage and has more power. Report Abuse