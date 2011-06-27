  1. Home
Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews

Starts, runs, drives and stops.

jet62095, 03/16/2011
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I love this truck. I got it age 15 for a first truck. The trans (4L80E) went at 142,993 miles, when it lost reverse. Very comfortable truck, I do notice when I go over bumps, the bed seems to move seperate from the cab. The interior design is pretty good, though the middle seat does not fold down for an arm rest, and the rear seats are locking, which can be a pain.

Best vehicle I ever owned

happy owner, 01/08/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have never owned a better vehicle. It has 300,000 miles now and runs like a champ. The only thing done to this vehicle was change the brake pads at 225,000 for the first time, water pump at 285,000 shocks at 250,000 and spark plugs every 100,000 I have never even aligned this vehicle!

2000 chevy silverado

catshooter, 09/24/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I enjjoy the feeling behind the wheel. the power in the engine makes me feel like i'm in control. It corners fairly well and i'm pleased with the gas mileage. it is very reliable.

Have always owned Chevy

tuftrks, 07/22/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Gas milage is bad no matter what we have tried to do. Computer chip, air intake, dual exhaust, doesnt make a difference. Still only get 13 miles a gal. 8 miles a gal towing. Should have bought the 454 it gets same mileage and has more power.

love this truck

Jay, 03/08/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck new and for the first 125000 miles I didn't do a thing to it except replace a cracked exhaust manifold (at 650000) and change the oil. I have 155000 on it now and in the last six months I have pretty much given it a complete overhaul. Everything broke at once. Granted I'm not the best with maintenance and it all just caught up with me. Now with a complete new brake system, alternator, starter, the other manifold,and a tune up, I hope to get at least another 100000 miles out of it. The biggest complaint is the ABS. Even after the recall they still don't work right. Quick fix is to pull the fuse. I hope for a few more years out of it and would definitely buy another Chevy.

