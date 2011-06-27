Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Consumer Reviews
Starts, runs, drives and stops.
I love this truck. I got it age 15 for a first truck. The trans (4L80E) went at 142,993 miles, when it lost reverse. Very comfortable truck, I do notice when I go over bumps, the bed seems to move seperate from the cab. The interior design is pretty good, though the middle seat does not fold down for an arm rest, and the rear seats are locking, which can be a pain.
Best vehicle I ever owned
I have never owned a better vehicle. It has 300,000 miles now and runs like a champ. The only thing done to this vehicle was change the brake pads at 225,000 for the first time, water pump at 285,000 shocks at 250,000 and spark plugs every 100,000 I have never even aligned this vehicle!
2000 chevy silverado
I enjjoy the feeling behind the wheel. the power in the engine makes me feel like i'm in control. It corners fairly well and i'm pleased with the gas mileage. it is very reliable.
Have always owned Chevy
Gas milage is bad no matter what we have tried to do. Computer chip, air intake, dual exhaust, doesnt make a difference. Still only get 13 miles a gal. 8 miles a gal towing. Should have bought the 454 it gets same mileage and has more power.
love this truck
I bought this truck new and for the first 125000 miles I didn't do a thing to it except replace a cracked exhaust manifold (at 650000) and change the oil. I have 155000 on it now and in the last six months I have pretty much given it a complete overhaul. Everything broke at once. Granted I'm not the best with maintenance and it all just caught up with me. Now with a complete new brake system, alternator, starter, the other manifold,and a tune up, I hope to get at least another 100000 miles out of it. The biggest complaint is the ABS. Even after the recall they still don't work right. Quick fix is to pull the fuse. I hope for a few more years out of it and would definitely buy another Chevy.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner