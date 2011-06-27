2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Review
- Powerful drivetrain, competitive tow rating, innovative features.
- Low quality of interior materials, questionable build quality.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Why buy more truck than you can use, or settle for less than you need? The Chevrolet 2500-series light-duty Silverado exists for those who want a truck that slots between the 1500 and more heavy-duty trucks.
2003 Highlights
The Silverado gets a makeover this year that includes a new front fascia and revised side moldings and taillights. Top-of-the-line models also get power-folding heated mirrors with puddle lamps and turn signal indicators. On the inside, the Silverado is the first full-size pickup to offer a Bose stereo system and XM Satellite Radio. The instrument panel and center console have been redesigned, and Chevrolet has added new seats, a more comprehensive driver information center and a dual-zone climate control system. For increased safety, Silverados now feature a standard front-passenger-sensing system and dual-stage airbags. On the hardware side, the standard 6.0-liter V8 gets electronic throttle control as well as the ability to run exclusively on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or a mix of CNG and gasoline.
chev,08/01/2010
I bought this pick up new and traveled back and forth from B.C. Canada to Fort Mac Alberta every 26 days for the past 7 years and the truck has being perfect and unreal averaging 25 miles per gallon, and this is keeping records of every fuel up. the only issue i have is now it appears that rear trans seal or rear engine seal may be leaking. Is this common on these engines.
Doyle,08/09/2009
Only two warranty problems, one minor, the other a switch for gear position.Unloaded I get up to 28 mpg, with 3,500lb camper I get 16-19 mpg (Canadian gallon). Brakes lasted over 100,000 miles. Would prefer Dodge rear door opening, proper rear door windows, and better cargo tie-downs. Best vehicle I ever owned..
krussell,07/05/2003
This is a solid truck with great performance from the 6.0 liter engine. I tows my 24 foot travel trailer very well and delivers acceptable gas mileage both when towing and not.
scordy,04/19/2003
i have a 2003 chevy hd 2500, i hav had it in the shop more than not. i have gon through 2 transmissions, one alternator, one starter, and it is now having troubel with the cooling system. all at 12,000 miles
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
