Vehicle overview

If you're looking for unmatched versatility and available options in a pickup, look no further than Chevrolet's 2500-series Silverado. To address specific needs, Chevy's three-quarter-ton workhorse is available in a regular cab longbed or an extended cab shortbed configuration. Both two-and four-wheel drive versions are available. Silverados have always boasted powerful drivetrains and this year is no exception. The only available engine on light-duty 2500s is the 6.0-liter Vortec V8. With 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque, this engine easily out-muscles Ford's 5.4-liter Triton V8 (260hp, 350 lb-ft) and Dodge's 5.9-liter V8 (245hp, 345 lb-ft). The standard transmission is a New Venture 4500 five-speed manual, with a heavy-duty 4L80-E four-speed automatic optional.

Underneath, the Silverado 2500 features an independent front suspension that utilizes torsion bars and gas-pressurized shocks. A solid rear axle with variable-rate leaf springs supports the rear. Standard four-wheel disc brakes with ABS provide excellent stopping power with minimal fade. Two-wheel-drive 2500s are rated to tow up to 10,800 pounds, while four-wheel-drive versions max out at 10,300 pounds.

The Silverado comes in three trim levels: base, LS and LT. All models feature air conditioning, a driver message center, dual power outlets, a tilt steering wheel and an engine oil cooler. LS models add convenience features like power windows and locks, cruise control, upgraded cloth interior, an AM/FM/CD stereo and remote keyless entry. Loaded LT models feature leather bucket seats, deep tinted glass, cast aluminum wheels, power heated outside mirrors and the Autotrac transfer case on 4x4 models.

Silverados feature ergonomically designed interiors, with simple controls and clear, easy-to-read gauges. Material quality could use some improvement, but considering that these pickups are typically used as work trucks, acres of plastic is understandable. Extended cab models offer a surprising amount of room for rear passengers, with rear clamshell doors on either side for easy access.

Chevrolet's light-duty 2500 series trucks are perfect for buyers who need a little more than your standard half-ton, but don't want to go for the full bore heavy-duty models. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for comfortable cruising and the long options sheet allows you to configure a 2500 almost any way you want. Add to that a powerful V8 engine, heavy-duty transmissions and a stout suspension, and you may find that the Silverado 2500 is all the truck you'll ever need.