2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading payload and trailering capacity, spacious interior.
  • Cheap interior parts, indistinct styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Why buy more truck than you can use but settle for less than you need? Chevrolet doesn't think that makes sense, so it offers a 2500-series light-duty Silverado to slot between humdrum half-tons and big-bruiser heavy-duties. Ask the Toyota salesperson if the Tundra can do that.

Vehicle overview

If you're looking for unmatched versatility and available options in a pickup, look no further than Chevrolet's 2500-series Silverado. To address specific needs, Chevy's three-quarter-ton workhorse is available in a regular cab longbed or an extended cab shortbed configuration. Both two-and four-wheel drive versions are available. Silverados have always boasted powerful drivetrains and this year is no exception. The only available engine on light-duty 2500s is the 6.0-liter Vortec V8. With 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque, this engine easily out-muscles Ford's 5.4-liter Triton V8 (260hp, 350 lb-ft) and Dodge's 5.9-liter V8 (245hp, 345 lb-ft). The standard transmission is a New Venture 4500 five-speed manual, with a heavy-duty 4L80-E four-speed automatic optional.

Underneath, the Silverado 2500 features an independent front suspension that utilizes torsion bars and gas-pressurized shocks. A solid rear axle with variable-rate leaf springs supports the rear. Standard four-wheel disc brakes with ABS provide excellent stopping power with minimal fade. Two-wheel-drive 2500s are rated to tow up to 10,800 pounds, while four-wheel-drive versions max out at 10,300 pounds.

The Silverado comes in three trim levels: base, LS and LT. All models feature air conditioning, a driver message center, dual power outlets, a tilt steering wheel and an engine oil cooler. LS models add convenience features like power windows and locks, cruise control, upgraded cloth interior, an AM/FM/CD stereo and remote keyless entry. Loaded LT models feature leather bucket seats, deep tinted glass, cast aluminum wheels, power heated outside mirrors and the Autotrac transfer case on 4x4 models.

Silverados feature ergonomically designed interiors, with simple controls and clear, easy-to-read gauges. Material quality could use some improvement, but considering that these pickups are typically used as work trucks, acres of plastic is understandable. Extended cab models offer a surprising amount of room for rear passengers, with rear clamshell doors on either side for easy access.

Chevrolet's light-duty 2500 series trucks are perfect for buyers who need a little more than your standard half-ton, but don't want to go for the full bore heavy-duty models. The spacious interior offers plenty of room for comfortable cruising and the long options sheet allows you to configure a 2500 almost any way you want. Add to that a powerful V8 engine, heavy-duty transmissions and a stout suspension, and you may find that the Silverado 2500 is all the truck you'll ever need.

2002 Highlights

Three-quarter-ton Silverados get few changes for 2002. A high-capacity air cleaner and air conditioning are now standard on all models. All extended cabs get a four-speed automatic transmission standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

5(86%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
7 reviews
See all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Generally happy with the Silverado
soulignymk,05/03/2008
I love the performance of this truck and it's a pleasure driving on long trips. It pulls my 37' Carriage 5th wheel effortlessly and still gets 14 mpg while towing.
Great truck
Brad Singleteary,06/09/2008
I bought this truck used from a man in Sanger, Texas. It was everything I thought it would be. Great performance. It will pull anything you want. I used to buy and sell trucks a lot until I found this one. Nothing but good things to say about it.
Lots of power
Tony,11/05/2008
I haul firewood in the winter time. I load the bed to capacity and a little beyond. The truck hauls it with little to no effort. Tons of power! I put BF Goodrich mud terrain tires for when I have to get off road to reach where I am cutting at. Effortlessly goes thru mud, off road conditions. Interior is spacious and comfortable. Very easy to clean and maintain. I have had no mechanical problems with this truck at all in over 3 years or ownership. Extremely solidly built. I see Dodge and Fords both in the shop. Not so with Chevy trucks!
C2500HD
ctractor,05/22/2002
gteat work truck, lots of power, great price, lots of room & great looks
See all 7 reviews of the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 features & specs
More about the 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is offered in the following submodels: Silverado 2500 Regular Cab, Silverado 2500 Extended Cab. Available styles include 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab LS 2WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M).

