Used 2017 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

Big, comfortable sedan Mark , 12/31/2016 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful 18-Month update: No issues so far. I love this car. Though the original wireless charger works on my Android phone, it does not work with iPhone X and 8. Newer GM models support iPhone, and fortunately there's an upgraded wireless charging module you can purchase for the Impala. It also improves wireless charging in general. I purchased it, and it was easy to replace in the Impala. I love the 20 inch wheels, however I hit a curb and dented a rim, and tore a piece of the sidewall. $500 to replace. 12-Month update: We are now into the 2nd Winter for this car, 7.5K miles, and it continues to impress me. I have had no mechanical or quality issues, and average 21 MPG in mostly local driving (7 mile commute to work). I'll say it again I really like the remote start feature on my phone. In the Winter it automatically heats the seat and defrosts the rear window and mirror. I'll also say again you need snow tires if you get the optional 20 inch wheels and plan to drive in snow or ice. 6-Month update: I still love this car. Now that Summer is here, I am really enjoying the cooled seats. A nice feature is the car will turn on the cooled seats when you start the car remotely from the Chevy app or key fob. The Bose centerpoint surround sound system is incredible. XM radio sounds ok, but you really need to feed it direct line or bluetooth audio to fully enjoy the 11 speaker system. Original Review: I did a lot of research and was going to get a 2017 Mazda 6 in the Spring of 2017 to replace my 2007 Mazda 6. I had looked at Impalas and other big sedans but technology and luxury options pushed them above my budget. However Chevy offered 20% off MSRP on 2017 Impalas, meaning I could get $8K off a loaded Premier. I got a Premier in silver every option but the radar cruise control. The optional 20inch wheels look great in my opinion. However those tires are not suited for snow, so I purchased snow tires and wheels from Tire Rack. The car succeeds in providing a quiet comfortable ride with some decent features. I have just 2 minor issues so far. The transmission seems to like to start off in a high gear, I assume for fuel economy, so I have to step on the gas more than I'm used to. The car has great power, and I love the sound of the V6. The other issue is with the wireless phone charger,P in the cubby with the door. The rubber pad is too thick for my phone to charge. I removed the pad and put a patch of thin rubber carpet backing there to keep the phone from sliding around, so far it works great. The Impala is compelling and with a 20% off incentive it was a no-brainer for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FOM Car Ron Hinckley , 01/15/2018 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This Fat Old Man (FOM) searched online for cars for seniors with large frames (person not the car) and the Impala Premier came up regularly as the only American car that rated high in this unique category. I went and test drove the car. First test was my 6' 300 lb frame getting into the car. It passed with flying colors. Head room, leg room were great. Shoulder space was great, too. The sales rep, only slightly smaller, fit easily into the back seat. (I test drove the equivalent Buick; it did not pass.) Handling on the very rainy day was solid. Safety features, another senior requirement, were good. The lane monitoring system worked well, notifying me of my slipping too far right or left of my lane before (this is the important part) my wife could notify me in the old fashion way. Front collision warning worked, rear backup camera instantly on and covered wide area. The color, black, was negative for me so I held out for my color of choice, tinsel red. Dealer had to trade with another dealer 400 miles away to get me what I wanted. Also, some "extras" such as sun/moon roofs not really on FOM need list so opted out of these as too costly. All weather mats not really worth $1,599 listed on sticker so rejected these. When the car arrived it was really breath taking. I looked real good, even better than the black with all the extras. Potential clients looking for their own cars stopped, stared, and commented on how good looking the car was. These comments have continued in mall parking lots, at church, and even when our grown children have seen it. People, including us, actually like how this Chevy looks and say so. The leather interior with special stitching also gets very complimentary comments. Within days of buying the car we drove 300 miles to our grandchildren's place in very comfortable style. Acceleration was great when needed. Entertainment choices were good. Controls on steering wheel were easy to work. In all, I love this car and I only saw cars as a means to get around before this, including the Cadillac my wife drives. The price paid includes taxes, tags, dealer prep, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

FAR BEYOND EXPECTATIONS Pops Cleaves , 04/24/2017 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful The Impala Premier V6 is an exceptional full-size sedan. Comfort and roominess (front and rear seating plus trunk) far exceed mid-size sedan competitors -- Accord, Camry, Fusion, Altima, Sonata, Malibu, etc. Styling, exterior and interior, is sharp. All performance factors are tops -- acceleration, braking, handling, ride, and quietness. And fuel mileage exceeds factory figures. My wife and I average 30 MPG at 75 MPG on the interstates on long trips (rated at 29). The instrument panel is easy to read and the controls including techie ones are easy to learn. On board NAVI is not only more convenient than a cell phone map, it’s much safer. In 35000 miles the car has not visited the Chevy Service Dept. except for recommended oil change and tire rotation. One slight drawback: it is a little easier to get in and out of our Cadillac SRX crossover which also has a great “heads-up-display” (HUD). TOTAL SCORE: The Chevy Impala is an exceptional vehicle with tremendous value. It’s sad that GM is discontinuing most sedans - I was looking forward to the next generation Impala. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

returned to chevy after 43 years and 5 bmw's . JDO4394 , 01/14/2017 Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful very impressed with the impala premier, nice ride, great looks, and every bit as well built as my 530xi bmw was and 20,000 dollars cheaper you can't go wrong. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse