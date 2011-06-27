Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,685
|$15,338
|$17,177
|Clean
|$13,325
|$14,943
|$16,706
|Average
|$12,604
|$14,153
|$15,765
|Rough
|$11,884
|$13,363
|$14,824
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,931
|$16,574
|$18,412
|Clean
|$14,538
|$16,147
|$17,908
|Average
|$13,752
|$15,293
|$16,899
|Rough
|$12,966
|$14,440
|$15,890
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Impala LT CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,275
|$19,367
|$20,652
|Clean
|$17,794
|$18,868
|$20,086
|Average
|$16,832
|$17,871
|$18,955
|Rough
|$15,870
|$16,874
|$17,823
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,028
|$14,453
|$16,049
|Clean
|$12,686
|$14,081
|$15,609
|Average
|$12,000
|$13,337
|$14,730
|Rough
|$11,314
|$12,593
|$13,851
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Impala Premier 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,289
|$19,056
|$21,041
|Clean
|$16,834
|$18,565
|$20,465
|Average
|$15,924
|$17,584
|$19,312
|Rough
|$15,014
|$16,603
|$18,159
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Impala LS CNG 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,295
|$20,071
|$22,075
|Clean
|$17,813
|$19,554
|$21,470
|Average
|$16,850
|$18,521
|$20,261
|Rough
|$15,887
|$17,487
|$19,051