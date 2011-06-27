Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala Consumer Reviews

Utilitarian, highly recommended mg_davis , 09/02/2011 38 of 39 people found this review helpful 2 months with a new 2011. It is practical, functional, a screaming good value with rebates, pleasant looking, but a bit boring to drive. For the price I paid, I could hardy buy a small import sedan with the same trim level. If you want the maximum passenger and cargo space you can get in any sedan around 20K, then the Impala LT is your car. With room like this, you wont need an SUV. On the rare occasion you actually *do* need to transport sheets of plywood, pop the rear seats down and load up. The other 364 days of the year you'll enjoy cheaper payments and 10 or more extra MPG. It does most things great, a few things good, and nothing poorly. Best large sedan value, period. Report Abuse

Monthly problems! Jm , 02/14/2016 LT Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful @28,000miles, brake problems,power windows replace and every 8,000miles replace front rotors and pads. @50,000mi.transmission replace. @70.000 power steering pump replace. Constance road noise thru bottom of rear doors. Popping noise when turn right on gravel roads. Price too high for this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value, Perfect American Family Car simplecars , 05/22/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We chose this 2011 Impala over the new designed Taurus. Yes, that is right! Why? Taurus - sit low, can NOT see out back window due to rear seat headrests (similar in Impala), too many buttons and too much electronic gizmo stuff. We liked the simple, easy to use instruments, console. Very comfortable for long trips (drove from IL to FL, AR, MO, KY, TN, more in first month owned). Now have 15,000 miles and has not missed a tick. We purchased new the base model...it had more features than our previous car, and not need to pay more for things you don't use. Paid $19,500 before tax...NEW. Excellent value for the money. Report Abuse

2011 Impala LTZ garsarno , 04/20/2011 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Traded in a 2007 Impala SS with 80,000+ miles. The current deal on the Impalas are incredible. MSRP for loaded LTZ was $31,655. GM rebate of $5,000 and $1,000 AARP rebate along with dealer discount of $1,655 gave me a new car for $24,000. They gave me $8,500 for my trade in, and the deal was set. Did buy the Major Guard GM Extended Warranty online so that the complete car is covered for five years / 100,000 miles with zero deductible. In comparison, the LTZ is more balanced and quieter than the SS. But I do miss that V8 rumble! Power is slightly down. They did however, delete the six disc cd player from the Bose option and your stuck with a single cd player. Report Abuse