2000 Chevrolet Express Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,933$3,164$3,788
Clean$1,774$2,905$3,488
Average$1,458$2,386$2,886
Rough$1,141$1,867$2,285
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,891$2,978$3,529
Clean$1,736$2,734$3,249
Average$1,426$2,246$2,689
Rough$1,116$1,758$2,129
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,021$3,385$4,078
Clean$1,855$3,108$3,755
Average$1,524$2,553$3,107
Rough$1,193$1,998$2,460
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,685$8,262$10,084
Clean$4,301$7,585$9,284
Average$3,533$6,231$7,684
Rough$2,765$4,876$6,083
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,445$2,547$3,109
Clean$1,326$2,339$2,863
Average$1,090$1,921$2,369
Rough$853$1,503$1,876
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,595$2,589$3,094
Clean$1,465$2,377$2,848
Average$1,203$1,953$2,357
Rough$942$1,528$1,866
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,971$3,474$4,241
Clean$1,810$3,189$3,904
Average$1,487$2,620$3,231
Rough$1,164$2,050$2,558
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,880$3,249$3,946
Clean$1,726$2,983$3,633
Average$1,418$2,450$3,007
Rough$1,110$1,918$2,380
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,658$2,924$3,569
Clean$1,523$2,685$3,286
Average$1,251$2,205$2,720
Rough$979$1,726$2,153
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,504$2,413$2,872
Clean$1,381$2,215$2,644
Average$1,134$1,819$2,188
Rough$888$1,424$1,733
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet Express on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,685 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Express is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,685 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chevrolet Express, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,523 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,685 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet Express. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet Express and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Chevrolet Express ranges from $979 to $3,569, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet Express is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.