Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,164
|$3,788
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,905
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,458
|$2,386
|$2,886
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,867
|$2,285
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$2,978
|$3,529
|Clean
|$1,736
|$2,734
|$3,249
|Average
|$1,426
|$2,246
|$2,689
|Rough
|$1,116
|$1,758
|$2,129
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,021
|$3,385
|$4,078
|Clean
|$1,855
|$3,108
|$3,755
|Average
|$1,524
|$2,553
|$3,107
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,998
|$2,460
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,685
|$8,262
|$10,084
|Clean
|$4,301
|$7,585
|$9,284
|Average
|$3,533
|$6,231
|$7,684
|Rough
|$2,765
|$4,876
|$6,083
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,445
|$2,547
|$3,109
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,339
|$2,863
|Average
|$1,090
|$1,921
|$2,369
|Rough
|$853
|$1,503
|$1,876
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,589
|$3,094
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,377
|$2,848
|Average
|$1,203
|$1,953
|$2,357
|Rough
|$942
|$1,528
|$1,866
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,971
|$3,474
|$4,241
|Clean
|$1,810
|$3,189
|$3,904
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,620
|$3,231
|Rough
|$1,164
|$2,050
|$2,558
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,880
|$3,249
|$3,946
|Clean
|$1,726
|$2,983
|$3,633
|Average
|$1,418
|$2,450
|$3,007
|Rough
|$1,110
|$1,918
|$2,380
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,924
|$3,569
|Clean
|$1,523
|$2,685
|$3,286
|Average
|$1,251
|$2,205
|$2,720
|Rough
|$979
|$1,726
|$2,153
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,504
|$2,413
|$2,872
|Clean
|$1,381
|$2,215
|$2,644
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,819
|$2,188
|Rough
|$888
|$1,424
|$1,733