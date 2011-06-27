  1. Home
Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Great Cargo Van

Rob, 11/06/2018
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
This vehicle, 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van, has been fantastic. I sure hope that General Motors continues with this body style.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
