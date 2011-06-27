Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
Great Cargo Van
Rob, 11/06/2018
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
This vehicle, 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van, has been fantastic. I sure hope that General Motors continues with this body style.
