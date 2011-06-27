  1. Home
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,769$6,354$7,485
Clean$4,575$6,093$7,143
Average$4,187$5,571$6,458
Rough$3,799$5,049$5,773
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,268$11,649$13,377
Clean$8,891$11,170$12,765
Average$8,137$10,213$11,541
Rough$7,383$9,256$10,318
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,858$7,747$9,095
Clean$5,620$7,429$8,679
Average$5,143$6,792$7,847
Rough$4,666$6,156$7,015
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,303$10,779$12,555
Clean$7,966$10,337$11,981
Average$7,290$9,451$10,833
Rough$6,615$8,565$9,684
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,104$7,081$8,477
Clean$4,896$6,790$8,089
Average$4,481$6,209$7,314
Rough$4,066$5,627$6,539
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,515$7,453$8,830
Clean$5,290$7,147$8,426
Average$4,842$6,535$7,618
Rough$4,393$5,922$6,810
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,995$6,841$8,148
Clean$4,792$6,560$7,775
Average$4,386$5,998$7,030
Rough$3,979$5,436$6,284
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,282$10,830$12,654
Clean$7,945$10,386$12,076
Average$7,271$9,496$10,918
Rough$6,597$8,606$9,761
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,663$5,632$6,350
Clean$4,474$5,401$6,060
Average$4,094$4,938$5,479
Rough$3,715$4,475$4,898
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,099$11,879$13,871
Clean$8,729$11,391$13,237
Average$7,989$10,415$11,968
Rough$7,249$9,439$10,699
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,575 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,093 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo ranges from $3,799 to $7,485, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.