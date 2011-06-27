Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,769
|$6,354
|$7,485
|Clean
|$4,575
|$6,093
|$7,143
|Average
|$4,187
|$5,571
|$6,458
|Rough
|$3,799
|$5,049
|$5,773
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,268
|$11,649
|$13,377
|Clean
|$8,891
|$11,170
|$12,765
|Average
|$8,137
|$10,213
|$11,541
|Rough
|$7,383
|$9,256
|$10,318
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,858
|$7,747
|$9,095
|Clean
|$5,620
|$7,429
|$8,679
|Average
|$5,143
|$6,792
|$7,847
|Rough
|$4,666
|$6,156
|$7,015
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,303
|$10,779
|$12,555
|Clean
|$7,966
|$10,337
|$11,981
|Average
|$7,290
|$9,451
|$10,833
|Rough
|$6,615
|$8,565
|$9,684
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,104
|$7,081
|$8,477
|Clean
|$4,896
|$6,790
|$8,089
|Average
|$4,481
|$6,209
|$7,314
|Rough
|$4,066
|$5,627
|$6,539
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,515
|$7,453
|$8,830
|Clean
|$5,290
|$7,147
|$8,426
|Average
|$4,842
|$6,535
|$7,618
|Rough
|$4,393
|$5,922
|$6,810
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,995
|$6,841
|$8,148
|Clean
|$4,792
|$6,560
|$7,775
|Average
|$4,386
|$5,998
|$7,030
|Rough
|$3,979
|$5,436
|$6,284
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,282
|$10,830
|$12,654
|Clean
|$7,945
|$10,386
|$12,076
|Average
|$7,271
|$9,496
|$10,918
|Rough
|$6,597
|$8,606
|$9,761
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,663
|$5,632
|$6,350
|Clean
|$4,474
|$5,401
|$6,060
|Average
|$4,094
|$4,938
|$5,479
|Rough
|$3,715
|$4,475
|$4,898
Estimated values
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,099
|$11,879
|$13,871
|Clean
|$8,729
|$11,391
|$13,237
|Average
|$7,989
|$10,415
|$11,968
|Rough
|$7,249
|$9,439
|$10,699