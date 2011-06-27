Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
Their paint peels off!
austinplumber, 04/04/2017
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
Avoid this vehicle unless you want to spend thousands repainting it. I own several express vans up to 2013 in my plumbing company. All but one are losing their paint on the hood and doors. Resale is poor on them all years since 2007 from what i am aware, unless you are lucky to have one that the paint is not peeling. Gm is aware of the problem and will not do anything about it! Update 10-09-17 Where is the class action lawsuit??? or Deceptive trade practices lawsuit against GM for knowingly selling these defective vans since 2007. I have now had to repaint a 2008 and a 2010 chevy express van.
