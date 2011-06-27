Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

newyorkguyinct , 09/18/2009

Just got this truck for my job. This is 2009 work van. I am not happy with this van, Chevy should go back to the drawing board, or go in to the field and see what trades men want and need. The steering wheel seem small the sitting position is terrible. The upgraded stereo is not worse it and the speaker sound cheap, and there's 1 big plastic knob in the middle the dash has some compartments but why on the passenger side. The windshield is so small if your tall like me forget it. Your looking just under the sun visor. The windshield wiper sound real loud when on. The gas gauge should be on top not the battery gauge. Make sure you get tilt wheel this van doesn't. The steering is hard for a van with power steering.