Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews
My new company truck
Just got this truck for my job. This is 2009 work van. I am not happy with this van, Chevy should go back to the drawing board, or go in to the field and see what trades men want and need. The steering wheel seem small the sitting position is terrible. The upgraded stereo is not worse it and the speaker sound cheap, and there's 1 big plastic knob in the middle the dash has some compartments but why on the passenger side. The windshield is so small if your tall like me forget it. Your looking just under the sun visor. The windshield wiper sound real loud when on. The gas gauge should be on top not the battery gauge. Make sure you get tilt wheel this van doesn't. The steering is hard for a van with power steering.
How many Van's can one man claim ?
I've been using these vans for 30+ years. We toss in a Ford, a Sprinter and even a Nissan now and then but we always come back to these work horses. There's always room for improvement, but hey! It's a cargo van.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 2500
- Used Nissan Rogue 2015
- Used Lexus RX 350 2017
- Used Ram 1500
- Used Toyota Camry 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2015
- Used BMW X5
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Used Toyota Camry 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Porsche Cayenne
- 2020 Hyundai Tucson
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Ford Expedition
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Colorado
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Volkswagen Convertibles
- Best Honda Minivans
- Best Honda Coupes
- Best Volkswagen Diesels
- Best Volkswagen Wagons
- Best Toyota Wagons
- Best Acura Hybrids
- Best Toyota Crossovers
Other models to consider
- 1996 Chevrolet Beretta
- 2013 Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- 2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited
- 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 Classic
- 2018 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
- 2016 Chevrolet Spark EV
- 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- 1996 Chevrolet Corsica
- 1996 Chevrolet Caprice
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2020 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2019 Ram Promaster Cargo Van
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger Van
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van
- 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2003 Dodge Ram Cargo
- 1996 Chevrolet Chevy Van Classic