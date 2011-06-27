  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,772$2,879$3,443
Clean$1,594$2,590$3,105
Average$1,238$2,012$2,430
Rough$883$1,434$1,755
2000 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,904$3,076$3,671
Clean$1,713$2,767$3,311
Average$1,331$2,150$2,591
Rough$949$1,532$1,871
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,322$2,010$2,358
Clean$1,189$1,809$2,127
Average$924$1,405$1,665
Rough$659$1,001$1,202
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,349$2,188$2,614
Clean$1,214$1,968$2,357
Average$943$1,529$1,845
Rough$672$1,090$1,332
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,402$2,209$2,617
Clean$1,261$1,987$2,361
Average$980$1,543$1,847
Rough$698$1,100$1,334
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,241$1,920$2,263
Clean$1,117$1,727$2,041
Average$868$1,342$1,597
Rough$619$956$1,153
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$1,887$2,194
Clean$1,150$1,698$1,979
Average$893$1,319$1,548
Rough$637$940$1,118
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options

ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,367$2,828
Clean$1,314$2,130$2,551
Average$1,021$1,654$1,996
Rough$728$1,179$1,441
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Chevrolet Blazer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,727 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Blazer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,727 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,117 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,727 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Chevrolet Blazer ranges from $619 to $2,263, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.