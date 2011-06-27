Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,772
|$2,879
|$3,443
|Clean
|$1,594
|$2,590
|$3,105
|Average
|$1,238
|$2,012
|$2,430
|Rough
|$883
|$1,434
|$1,755
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer Trailblazer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,904
|$3,076
|$3,671
|Clean
|$1,713
|$2,767
|$3,311
|Average
|$1,331
|$2,150
|$2,591
|Rough
|$949
|$1,532
|$1,871
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,322
|$2,010
|$2,358
|Clean
|$1,189
|$1,809
|$2,127
|Average
|$924
|$1,405
|$1,665
|Rough
|$659
|$1,001
|$1,202
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,349
|$2,188
|$2,614
|Clean
|$1,214
|$1,968
|$2,357
|Average
|$943
|$1,529
|$1,845
|Rough
|$672
|$1,090
|$1,332
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$2,209
|$2,617
|Clean
|$1,261
|$1,987
|$2,361
|Average
|$980
|$1,543
|$1,847
|Rough
|$698
|$1,100
|$1,334
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LS 2dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,241
|$1,920
|$2,263
|Clean
|$1,117
|$1,727
|$2,041
|Average
|$868
|$1,342
|$1,597
|Rough
|$619
|$956
|$1,153
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$1,887
|$2,194
|Clean
|$1,150
|$1,698
|$1,979
|Average
|$893
|$1,319
|$1,548
|Rough
|$637
|$940
|$1,118
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Blazer LT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,367
|$2,828
|Clean
|$1,314
|$2,130
|$2,551
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,654
|$1,996
|Rough
|$728
|$1,179
|$1,441