Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

4.4
7 reviews
Very Nice

johnh4260, 06/16/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

A very nice luxury SUV. We bought it for the internal size and features of the Platinum package. In this regard, we're very satisfied.

Report Abuse

Best big SUV

JG, 01/26/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I've owned most of the big SUV's and this is by far the best. We are on our 2nd one. Great ride, acceleration, breaking and comfort. The exterior styling is great and the nav system is very good. This is not a city car though. Parking is a pain in garages, etc, but that's the trade off with the size and comfort.

Report Abuse

Waste of money

Sean, 04/13/2010
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

I will be truly honest with you, the car is a piece of crap. The interior should be entirely redone. Let me start with the rear air vents after just 3 months, one was twisted and just fell off. Look at the glove compartment, you can't even fit the owners manual in their. The center console is wobbly and it's a struggle getting some things in and out because of the rough edges. Plus, there is no auto close for the rear window and the tailgate makes a loud ding and is very loud when you open/close it. Also, the interior parts such as the rubber door lining is practically thrown together and each part in the interior seems uneven with the other parts. Don't waste your money and get a German car.

Report Abuse

The best $85,000 SUV you'll ever know of

Matthew, 09/21/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition is the center of luxury, performance, and power. 432 bhp accelerates the Escalade ESV Platinum from 0 to 60 in just 5.1 seconds. And it's 7200 pounds! Now 5.1 seconds is superb; that's even pretty good for a coupe or convertible! As I said, it's a pinnacle of luxury. With standard features including rear-seat entertainment system, remote start, power locks, power mirrors, voice- activated navigation system, universal garage door opener, heated leather steering wheel with radio and climate controls, and so much more, the Escalade ESV Platinum is sure to give you comfort. Safety features are also plentiful, and the SUV got 5/5 on crash test.

Report Abuse

Wheels and Bluetooth

scott_free, 09/25/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I wanted to address two issues that I see posted in reviews. I changed my 22" factory wheels for a set of 18" factory takeouts and it completely changed the entire ride to make if far smoother, softer,and much much more comfortable on long trips and the 18" wheels are much quieter. Noise that I thought was wind noise was tire noise. If you go on long trips, you give up some bling but turn the ride back to a Caddy ride. Also, 09's have bluetooth integrated with on star, just hit "onstar" ask for "bluetooth" help. Your cell then automatically works through on star hands free system including voice commands,hands never leave steering wheel, and audio and a/c mute when using phone.

Report Abuse
