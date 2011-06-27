  1. Home
Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade ESV Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Escalade ESV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,810
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)372.0/589.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,810
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,810
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Three zone climate controlyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,810
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,810
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room61.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity137.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5707 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.9 degrees
Maximum payload1493 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length222.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.2 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Chip
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Black Cherry (Limited Availability)
  • Stealth Gray
  • Gold Mist
  • Quicksilver
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,810
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,810
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,810
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles