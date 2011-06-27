Estimated values
2001 Cadillac DeVille DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,810
|$2,969
|$3,604
|Clean
|$1,608
|$2,645
|$3,210
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,997
|$2,423
|Rough
|$804
|$1,349
|$1,636
Estimated values
2001 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$2,611
|$3,144
|Clean
|$1,457
|$2,326
|$2,801
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,756
|$2,114
|Rough
|$728
|$1,186
|$1,427
Estimated values
2001 Cadillac DeVille DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,465
|$2,194
|$2,595
|Clean
|$1,302
|$1,955
|$2,311
|Average
|$977
|$1,476
|$1,745
|Rough
|$651
|$997
|$1,178