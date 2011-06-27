Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,330
|$11,562
|$13,312
|Clean
|$8,740
|$10,815
|$12,424
|Average
|$7,559
|$9,320
|$10,649
|Rough
|$6,379
|$7,825
|$8,874
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,633
|$11,915
|$13,705
|Clean
|$9,023
|$11,145
|$12,792
|Average
|$7,804
|$9,605
|$10,964
|Rough
|$6,586
|$8,064
|$9,136
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,362
|$9,263
|$10,752
|Clean
|$6,896
|$8,665
|$10,035
|Average
|$5,965
|$7,467
|$8,601
|Rough
|$5,033
|$6,270
|$7,167
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,035
|$10,169
|$11,838
|Clean
|$7,526
|$9,511
|$11,049
|Average
|$6,510
|$8,197
|$9,470
|Rough
|$5,493
|$6,882
|$7,892
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,221
|$10,319
|$11,961
|Clean
|$7,701
|$9,652
|$11,163
|Average
|$6,660
|$8,318
|$9,568
|Rough
|$5,620
|$6,984
|$7,973
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,079
|$10,211
|$11,879
|Clean
|$7,568
|$9,551
|$11,087
|Average
|$6,545
|$8,231
|$9,503
|Rough
|$5,523
|$6,911
|$7,919
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,059
|$10,134
|$11,760
|Clean
|$7,549
|$9,479
|$10,976
|Average
|$6,529
|$8,169
|$9,408
|Rough
|$5,510
|$6,859
|$7,839
Estimated values
2012 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,104
|$9,073
|$10,614
|Clean
|$6,655
|$8,487
|$9,906
|Average
|$5,756
|$7,314
|$8,491
|Rough
|$4,857
|$6,141
|$7,075