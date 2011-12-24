Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 83,279 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK0CM424032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,713$408 Below Market
Jim Riehl's Friendly Chrysler Jeep - Warren / Michigan
Yes we are Open For Your "Best Deal" it's Jim Riehl's Friendly Auto Group. Browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive, get your trade appraised or investigate finance options. All hassle free! 2012 INFINITI G37 Journey Black Obsidian 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4231 miles below market average! G37 Journey, 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V, 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Appointed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 19/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK8CM421329
Stock: VIC7614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 76,927 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Ava Auto Sales - Long Beach / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage, Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK0CM423298
Stock: 23298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,630 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,943$1,156 Below Market
Anchor Subaru - North Smithfield / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EL2CM472589
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,789 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,966
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Infiniti G37 Coupe IPL is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. With only 29,789 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. With a powerful 3.7 Liter 6 Cylinder engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Infiniti G37 Coupe IPL. You will not find another Infiniti G37 Coupe IPL fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK2CM424579
Stock: 424579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,971
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! *Carfax Accident Free*, Local Trade, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Blind-Spot Monitors, Sunroof, Automatic Headlights, Leather, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start, Extended Warranty Available, Original MSRP: $43,990, Bose Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers, graphite Leather, 18" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 2-Way Driver's Seat Power Lumbar Support, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Seats, Memory System, Power Sliding Tinted Glass Moonroof, Power-Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Premium Package ($1,830 Option), Rear Sonar System, Remote keyless entry. 2012 INFINITI G37 Journey Moonlight White 19/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 14285 miles below market average! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK9CM422425
Stock: M27070A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 91,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new battery! [P01] Premium Pkg [R01] Sport Pkg [U01] Navigation Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [L92] Carpeted Trunk Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Moonlight White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK4CM422512
Stock: CM422512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 69,320 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,998
CarMax Austin South - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK1CM424248
Stock: 18802224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,856 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$16,998
CarMax Ft. Myers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Myers / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EKXCM422109
Stock: 19285341
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,233 miles
$16,998
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EL4CM471685
Stock: 19136716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$15,999
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EKXCM421543
Stock: M421543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,694 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$21,111
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
What better way to get a breath of fresh air than from behind the wheel of our 2012 INFINITI G37 Coupe presented in Malbec Black! Powered by a strong 3.7 Liter V6 providing 325hp on demand while mated to an Adaptive 7 Speed Automatic transmission for quick and easy passing needs. With this Rear Wheel Drive team, you can achieve up to 25mpg on the highway. The sensual design of the G37 is accented with features like lightweight 18-inch alloy wheels, HID Xenon headlights, LED rear brake lights, and a pair of intimidating dual chrome exhaust finishers. Look inside our G37 and you'll see the leather-trimmed interior is both elegant and modern and rewards you with a multitude of features. INFINITI's Intelligent Key, a 7-inch color info display, dual power heated front seats, and the rearview monitor are just a few of the standard features designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. When it comes to your safety, INFINITI has you covered with an advanced airbag system, vehicle dynamic control, Zone Body Construction and for added peace of mind. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK5CM420591
Stock: 420591
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,803 miles
$14,991
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
[P01] Premium Pkg [U01] Navigation Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System [L92] Carpeted Trunk Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Liquid Platinum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!!CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The G37 Coupe Journey is well maintained and has just 83,803mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition.Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.More information about the 2012 INFINITI G37 Coupe:The 2012 INFINITI G series of cars makes a strong appeal to every type of driving enthusiast. The G37 sedan combines superior handling with room for the family, while the G37 coupe provides posh sports car performance. The convertible offers the ultimate in open-air motoring, while the new G25 sedan appeals to the cost-conscious enthusiast. No matter your tastes, the G delivers all the speed, handling, luxury and quality of Europe's best in an attractive package.Strengths of this model include premium luxury features, two excellent engine choices in the sedan, several styles available, and Crisp handling AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR!15625 KATY FREEWAYHOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK5CM420204
Stock: CM420204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 79,328 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$17,990
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK4CM421523
Stock: 2000632362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 51,378 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$16,900
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This 2012 INFINITI G37 Coupe has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the INFINITI G37 Coupe If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2012 INFINITI G37 Coupe is a pre-owned vehicle. More information about the 2012 INFINITI G37 Coupe: The 2012 INFINITI G series of cars makes a strong appeal to every type of driving enthusiast. The G37 sedan combines superior handling with room for the family, while the G37 coupe provides posh sports car performance. The convertible offers the ultimate in open-air motoring, while the new G25 sedan appeals to the cost-conscious enthusiast. No matter your tastes, the G delivers all the speed, handling, luxury and quality of Europe's best in an attractive package. This model sets itself apart with premium luxury features, two excellent engine choices in the sedan, several styles available, and Crisp handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK2CM422203
Stock: 422203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,153 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,432
Dick Hannah Volkswagen of Portland - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EK4CM422364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,386 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,599$1,196 Below Market
Walser Burnsville Mazda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 93,371 Miles! Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This INFINITI G37 Coupe delivers a Gas V6 3.7L/225 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather seat trim, Traction control system (TCS), Cruise control.*This INFINITI G37 Coupe Comes Equipped with These Options *[P01] PREMIUM PKG -inc: pwr sliding/tilt tinted glass sunroof w/sunshade & 1-touch open/close feature, exterior mirror memory, pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/memory, driver pwr lumbar, driver seat memory, Bose premium audio system w/AM/FM stereo & CD/MP3/WMA player, 2GB Music Box hard drive, radio data system (RDS), drivers audio stage, (11) speakers, rear sonar system , Bluetooth hands-free phone system, STONE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, MOONLIGHT WHITE, Heated front seats, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS), [N92] ILLUMINATED KICK PLATES, [L92]CARPETED TRUNK MAT, CARGO NET & FIRST AID KIT, [B92] SPLASH GUARDS, Tilt/telescopic steering column.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Walser Burnsville Mazda, 14720 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EL1BM261852
Stock: 12AI926T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 118,327 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,850$1,987 Below Market
Nissan of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
2013 INFINITI G37 X AWD Clean CARFAX.SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, SIRIUS XM, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, LEATHER, FRESH OIL CHANGE, RECENTLY DETAILED, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, ***This 2013 INFINITI G37 AWD *** is in unbelievable condition. It runs great and drives like new***WITH ONLY 118,323 MILES*** It is the perfect vehicle FOR THE FIRST TIME CAR BUYER***Buy with confidence it is very reliable***It has been very well maintained***Do not pass this one up***The interior is immaculate***The carpets look good***The exterior is like new***You must see this one to believe it***Contact Internet Sales Manager Amanda Ross at 856-516-6335 to schedule your VIP Experience*** Internet price reflects $500 Nissan of Turnersville College Grad and all Financing Rebates/Incentives up to $500***Innovation That Excites*** DOES NOT INCLUDE DEALER INSTALLED OPTIONS., G37 X AWD, 2D Coupe, AWD, White, Electronic Stability Control, Navigation System, Security system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN1CV6EL5DM950148
Stock: NP50148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
