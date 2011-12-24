Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me

51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    83,279 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    84,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,713

    $408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    76,927 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    53,630 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,943

    $1,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL

    29,789 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,966

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    93,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,971

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    91,540 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    69,320 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Yellow
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    70,856 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    86,233 miles

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport

    66,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL

    89,694 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $21,111

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Silver
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    83,803 miles

    $14,991

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    79,328 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    51,378 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport

    73,153 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,432

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    93,386 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,599

    $1,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Yellow
    used

    2013 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    118,327 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,850

    $1,987 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI G Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G Coupe
  4. Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G Coupe

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI G Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.77 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 3
    (14%)
So Far I Really Like the Car
jackmeyhoffer,12/24/2011
I purchased the car in November, 2011. No significant complaints so far. The acceleration is very good and the car handles well. The interior is nice and it is comfortable (except for the rear seats, which are cramped). Gas mileage isn't great, but I knew that when I bought the car. Compared to a BMW 3 series (which is what I had and which I was considering buying again), the value of this car can't be compared. It would've cost probably $15,000 more for a comparably equipped 335 BMW, and the Infiniti has a bigger engine (330 hp). The manual transmission is smooth and has a very short movement, which is nice. The Infiniti also uses standard motor oil, unlike the BMW.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
G Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI G Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.