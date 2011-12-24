Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me

Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland

This Infiniti G37 Coupe IPL is ready to roll today and is the perfect car for you. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. With only 29,789 miles on the odometer, you can be assured of many years of great service ahead. For you non-smokers out there, the ash tray is whistle clean because it has been smoke free since it was new. This car has been very well maintained, and a complete SERVICE HISTORY is available for it. This car has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. With a powerful 3.7 Liter 6 Cylinder engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Don't let the road dictate your drive, take control of it with this fine tuned suspension. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Infiniti G37 Coupe IPL. You will not find another Infiniti G37 Coupe IPL fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this car to make sure it is perfect. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This car has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this car has seen since it was new. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Wondering how many owners this car has had? Don't take our word for it, simply read the CARFAX One Owner report. Rest assured knowing that this car comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY. Call us or stop by for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING! Approval for Everyone! Call us now and get back on the road today! Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. Customer Satisfaction is Job One ! ! !

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe IPL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6EK2CM424579

Stock: 424579

Certified Pre-Owned: No

