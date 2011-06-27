Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,012
|$7,356
|$8,267
|Clean
|$5,537
|$6,764
|$7,583
|Average
|$4,586
|$5,578
|$6,213
|Rough
|$3,635
|$4,393
|$4,844
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,358
|$9,081
|$9,599
|Clean
|$7,697
|$8,349
|$8,804
|Average
|$6,375
|$6,886
|$7,214
|Rough
|$5,053
|$5,423
|$5,624
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,907
|$8,904
|$9,599
|Clean
|$7,281
|$8,187
|$8,804
|Average
|$6,031
|$6,752
|$7,214
|Rough
|$4,781
|$5,318
|$5,624
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,687
|$7,740
|$8,465
|Clean
|$6,158
|$7,116
|$7,764
|Average
|$5,101
|$5,869
|$6,362
|Rough
|$4,043
|$4,622
|$4,960
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,386
|$6,198
|$6,757
|Clean
|$4,960
|$5,698
|$6,197
|Average
|$4,108
|$4,700
|$5,078
|Rough
|$3,256
|$3,701
|$3,959
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,039
|$5,683
|$6,132
|Clean
|$4,641
|$5,226
|$5,624
|Average
|$3,844
|$4,310
|$4,608
|Rough
|$3,047
|$3,394
|$3,593
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,564
|$9,092
|$10,130
|Clean
|$6,966
|$8,359
|$9,292
|Average
|$5,770
|$6,894
|$7,614
|Rough
|$4,573
|$5,430
|$5,936
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,209
|$7,128
|$7,763
|Clean
|$5,718
|$6,554
|$7,120
|Average
|$4,736
|$5,406
|$5,834
|Rough
|$3,754
|$4,257
|$4,548
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,315
|$7,704
|$8,647
|Clean
|$5,815
|$7,083
|$7,931
|Average
|$4,817
|$5,842
|$6,499
|Rough
|$3,818
|$4,601
|$5,067
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,973
|$7,127
|$8,564
|Clean
|$4,579
|$6,553
|$7,854
|Average
|$3,793
|$5,405
|$6,436
|Rough
|$3,007
|$4,256
|$5,018