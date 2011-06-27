  1. Home
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,012$7,356$8,267
Clean$5,537$6,764$7,583
Average$4,586$5,578$6,213
Rough$3,635$4,393$4,844
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,358$9,081$9,599
Clean$7,697$8,349$8,804
Average$6,375$6,886$7,214
Rough$5,053$5,423$5,624
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,907$8,904$9,599
Clean$7,281$8,187$8,804
Average$6,031$6,752$7,214
Rough$4,781$5,318$5,624
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,687$7,740$8,465
Clean$6,158$7,116$7,764
Average$5,101$5,869$6,362
Rough$4,043$4,622$4,960
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,386$6,198$6,757
Clean$4,960$5,698$6,197
Average$4,108$4,700$5,078
Rough$3,256$3,701$3,959
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Sport 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,039$5,683$6,132
Clean$4,641$5,226$5,624
Average$3,844$4,310$4,608
Rough$3,047$3,394$3,593
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,564$9,092$10,130
Clean$6,966$8,359$9,292
Average$5,770$6,894$7,614
Rough$4,573$5,430$5,936
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,209$7,128$7,763
Clean$5,718$6,554$7,120
Average$4,736$5,406$5,834
Rough$3,754$4,257$4,548
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,315$7,704$8,647
Clean$5,815$7,083$7,931
Average$4,817$5,842$6,499
Rough$3,818$4,601$5,067
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,973$7,127$8,564
Clean$4,579$6,553$7,854
Average$3,793$5,405$6,436
Rough$3,007$4,256$5,018
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,698 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac CTS Wagon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,698 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,698 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon ranges from $3,256 to $6,757, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.