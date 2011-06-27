Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews

It's a beauty Judith , 08/07/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Came to this from a Volvo V70 wagon: very impressed with handling, torque, and comfort. GM should be proud of this car - versatile, well built and a blast to drive! Report Abuse

Refined happy guy , 05/25/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've been VERY impressed by the Premium AWD 3.6 CTS wagon. It's such a refined, tasteful, fun to drive automobile. The interior is really well done--leather stitched dash, real wood--nice tactile touches. The exterior styling is beautiful and unique. It drives as nicely as any car I've driven--precise handling, smooth quiet ride and a lot of power. I have the thunder gray finish-- it's gorgeous. The sound system is top shelf--I use a usb thumb drive and I have all the music I need without having to bring the ipod with me. I'm proud that an American company made such a great vehicle! Report Abuse

Best car yet Robert , 11/28/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my CTS wagon. The interior finish is well done. The ride is silky smooth. I get so many compliments. There are so many SUVs that I am glad to have a vehicle that is not like every other one out there. I recently began using the sport mode and think it makes up for the 3.6l engine option I passed on. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone wanting a great driving vehicle with more space but does not want a suv. Report Abuse

So far, so good... Anonymous , 12/06/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful It's a little early to give a real in depth review, but so far, so good. This is my third wagon, the first being a BMW 3 and the most recent a loaded Magnum HEMI. I never imagined driving a Caddy until I saw this beauty. The interior quality is excellent and so is the ride. Fit, finish and touch are exactly what I was looking for and are better than BMW. BMW has been stuck in a time warp for far too long. You can't really compare this to the Magnum HEMI quality wise, but HEMI wins the need for speed any day. The Caddy is no HEMI (unless you get the CTS-V). I had owned it less than 30 minutes before I got my first compliment. It's a pleasure to drive fun to drive. Report Abuse