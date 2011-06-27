  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V
  4. Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 CTS-V
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a review
See all CTS-VS for sale
List Price Estimate
$10,736 - $18,745
Used CTS-V for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love this car!

xmustanger, 11/11/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Got this car a few days ago and love it so far! Never thought i could have so much fun in a 4 door sedan. Previously have owned all body style mustangs (87-04) and this car is light years ahead of them. Have driven newer mustangs too and other performance sedans but this one seems to take the cake. Looks amazing too.

Report Abuse

Completely Satisfied

Rob, 03/08/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is the best vehicle purchase I have ever made. The driving experience is incredible! The sleek body design, engine and transmission work well together. This car is very fast.

Report Abuse

Replaced my 911

George III, 05/15/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This replaced my 911. I needed more trunk space, but didn't want to give up performance, 6-speed, or styling. Dealer installed performance exhaust, skip shifter and upgraded suspension....each worth the added expense, particularly if you like to hear an engine that growls. Obviously, does not handle like a 911, but at 60% of the price it is worth giving up a little.

Report Abuse

Great Car

Mr.Avila, 09/18/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

The greatest car I ever owned. It combines styling and power which makes this car great!

Report Abuse

Scary Fast

Wise One, 09/11/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Excellent vehicle and more power for the money than most out there. Car is a real head turner as people initially think it is a regular CTS until they get a little closer and then only see your tailights. Also handles amazingly well for a large vehicle. On the highway very quiet and smooth until you need the power.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all CTS-VS for sale

Related Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles