Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews
Love this car!
Got this car a few days ago and love it so far! Never thought i could have so much fun in a 4 door sedan. Previously have owned all body style mustangs (87-04) and this car is light years ahead of them. Have driven newer mustangs too and other performance sedans but this one seems to take the cake. Looks amazing too.
Completely Satisfied
This is the best vehicle purchase I have ever made. The driving experience is incredible! The sleek body design, engine and transmission work well together. This car is very fast.
Replaced my 911
This replaced my 911. I needed more trunk space, but didn't want to give up performance, 6-speed, or styling. Dealer installed performance exhaust, skip shifter and upgraded suspension....each worth the added expense, particularly if you like to hear an engine that growls. Obviously, does not handle like a 911, but at 60% of the price it is worth giving up a little.
Great Car
The greatest car I ever owned. It combines styling and power which makes this car great!
Scary Fast
Excellent vehicle and more power for the money than most out there. Car is a real head turner as people initially think it is a regular CTS until they get a little closer and then only see your tailights. Also handles amazingly well for a large vehicle. On the highway very quiet and smooth until you need the power.
