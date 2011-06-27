Used 2016 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

A bold and beautiful car carlos , 07/11/2016 Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 56 of 59 people found this review helpful I rented this car for a week and I do not want to return it. The comfort is superb, and the ride is better than sex. It handles so easily and without any effort. The noise from outside is zero. I have discovered the joy of driving again. I could drive this car straight to Alaska because it beckons me to do it. I wish if my wife was so easy. Life is just too short not to drive a Lacrosse. You will forever be in love. Thanks for making America Great Again!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Stylish and functional from horn to hoof! Guy Yocom , 11/22/2016 Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This off-the-lot model did not come with the confidence package, which really should be standard due to visibility issues. My fault and I regret not ordering and waiting patiently. But the vehicle beckoned to me, and the killer price (Buick promotion 15% off, plus a bit more on this particular model as 2017s were rolling in) made me an easy mark. Very happy from the get-go with this car. Astonished by the value, and I love it more each day. I rent a great many cars on business and this one is more luxurious than any of them. The quiet Is a plus. Near silence even at 50 mph, and then only the pleasant hum of the tires. Handles beautifully. There is but one drawback: The poor visibility resulting from thick pillars at 10 am and 2 pm, rear view no treat either, and blind-spot is wretched. That's why I miss the driver confidence package, which dealer says cannot be retrofitted. Sure wish I had the head-up display, too (!) But adding up the other pluses: Heated seats rock, interior lighting is legant, the surfeit of USB ports wonderful. Love the remote car starting, memory seats and even trunk storage, which though somewhat cramped, turns into bat cave by lowering of back seats. Love the push-button parking break. The V-6 engine is plenty beefy for any circumstance, When I need to pass I tickle the gas pedal and--whom!--I'm gone. Buick nailed so many details with this model. Headrests are perfect...seats hug you like firm glove; nice balance between cushiness and support...unlocking of door with push of a button is a minor miracle, and entire layout of controls is very sensible. I'm a fan, and wish there were a way to add that pesky driver confidence package. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Pros & cons Al Brunsting , 12/24/2018 Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Pros: Overall good looks. Comfortable ride - especially on road trips. These components were also good: navigation / infotainment system; sound/speakers; heated, ventilated, & memory seats; rear leg room, enough power at passing speeds; 26 – 30 mpg at highway speeds; good dual zone climate control (ac & heat); adaptive cruise control; &On-star emergency assistance. Cons: I experienced a total transmission failure at 38,000 miles (I bought the car new), leaving me in a cornfield far from home. Buick did not pay for all my reasonable rental car expenses. This whole experience cost me 16-hours plus some expenses due only to this Buick failure. After these initial repairs the car still required additional repairs on the transmission. I have lost trust in this car’s reliability & dependability. The car does not hold its resale value well. Buick will stop making this model, increasing my dissatisfaction. Limited trunk space. Restricted visibility at left and right sides of windshield. About 18-22 mpg around town. There was more road noise than I expected. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

pastBuick ownernot to happy now pastBuick owner not to happy , 09/25/2018 Leather Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought a 2016 Buick used 33k miles- wanted another Buick because my first 2006 was great smooth running car had for 9 years 80k miles-no problems- 2nd week I had the car the transmission starting acting up "jumping" in 1st gear. took it back to the dealership and they had it for two days and finally said "nothing wrong it is just learning you" but when I left it was back to running smooth as butter- 2 weeks later started again at about 13 miles a hour jumping/pausing so I went to another certified dealership talked to their mechanics and 1 looked at me like I lost my mind and the other said "the computers in the car are very smart and they are just learning you" and that after about 4k miles as the new owner it will have "learned" me and stop doing that. I am so disappointed, if I had known I would have bought a "dumber" car. I have seen others describe issues with transmissions- is this similar issues? How does the car know it has a new owner? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse