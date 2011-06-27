Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,182
|$18,589
|$20,198
|Clean
|$16,576
|$17,949
|$19,457
|Average
|$15,364
|$16,670
|$17,976
|Rough
|$14,152
|$15,390
|$16,495
Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,681
|$16,156
|$17,807
|Clean
|$14,163
|$15,600
|$17,154
|Average
|$13,128
|$14,488
|$15,848
|Rough
|$12,092
|$13,375
|$14,542
Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,329
|$17,744
|$19,351
|Clean
|$15,753
|$17,133
|$18,641
|Average
|$14,601
|$15,911
|$17,222
|Rough
|$13,450
|$14,689
|$15,803
Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,389
|$17,770
|$19,344
|Clean
|$15,811
|$17,158
|$18,635
|Average
|$14,655
|$15,935
|$17,216
|Rough
|$13,499
|$14,711
|$15,797
Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,123
|$16,490
|$18,035
|Clean
|$14,589
|$15,922
|$17,374
|Average
|$13,523
|$14,787
|$16,051
|Rough
|$12,456
|$13,651
|$14,728
Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,984
|$18,401
|$20,018
|Clean
|$16,385
|$17,767
|$19,283
|Average
|$15,187
|$16,501
|$17,815
|Rough
|$13,989
|$15,234
|$16,347
Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse 1SV 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,925
|$15,285
|$16,813
|Clean
|$13,434
|$14,759
|$16,196
|Average
|$12,451
|$13,707
|$14,963
|Rough
|$11,469
|$12,654
|$13,730
Estimated values
2016 Buick LaCrosse Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,602
|$17,317
|$19,220
|Clean
|$15,052
|$16,721
|$18,515
|Average
|$13,952
|$15,529
|$17,106
|Rough
|$12,851
|$14,336
|$15,696