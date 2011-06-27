Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews
Having Second Thoughts
I purchased the 2012 LaCrosse four months ago. The car is so low to the ground that I can't get in and out of my driveway without scraping the front end. The front and side posts plus the high trunk make visability a real issue when driving in heavy traffic. Other features that I don't like is the lock/unlock buttons being on the middle console instead of on the door and the only trunk unlock is on the key fob. The car performs well enough for a 4 cyl. but I wish I had known about the lack of visability and the drag issues before purchasing. Also, be aware that no spare tire comes with this car. You get a can of Fix-A-Flat. There is a space for it, but no tire.
2.0 Stars!
So updating this after almost 15000 miles on the car. Performance: Acceleration in this is excellent, watch out for the torque steering in this. If you hammer it while even turning slightly like to pass someone it will yank the steering wheel back straight. Fastest stock V6 I have owned bar none. There are a lot of reports on transmission issues with the 2012 and surrounding years. The way this is geared it's going to shift high especially that 2nd to 3rd shift. When you go from 2nd to 3rd it will literally drop only about 500 rpm. When I bought this it was shifting 4000-5000 RPM on that shift. 3rd to 4th was only slightly lower. This was unacceptable to me. So after fighting with Buick for months (While under factory warranty.) I finally got a significant answer as to how to fix this. These are adaptive transmissions. They learn how you drive. If you take off fast it's going to learn to shift at a higher RPM, which over the long term is not healthy for the engine or the transmission. Eventually I got them to flash the Transmission Control and wipe the memory clean. It took about 2 months for the car to 'learn' my driving style but now it rarely shifts over 3000 rpm. If it does it is because I have it in Manual mode or I've got it floored. Anyone out there having "Transmission problems with their Buick Lacrosse" don't let the dealer tell you this is normal. It takes them about an hour to fix it... In regard to comfort... If you are tall or a big guy/woman getting in and out will be uncomfortable. The way the seat sits even back as far as it goes still puts a significant amount of your legs beyond the front of the door, thus making you pull your legs back and spin in the seat before being able to put your legs on the ground. I cannot count how many times I have smacked my knees on the steering wheel "even with it adjusted as high and far into the dash as possible." The advertisement they do of Shaquille O'Neal sitting comfortably in one of these is so much BS. That said, it has a comfortable sporty ride once you are actually "IN" the car. The interior is decent. I have noticed that some of the chrome 'coating' on some of the accents starts peeling off. I did like the LED highlights in the car, and the leather is supple, soft, and comfortable. As others have posted, the car has some visibility safety issues. Blind spots are a HUGE issue. If you are backing out of a angled parking space, best of luck you're not going to be able to see a vehicle or person approaching. Backing up is difficult in the car period, lane changing requires a full head/body turn to see if someone is near the normal blind spot. A simple though not a thorough fix is to buy 2 stick on blind spot mirrors, and put them up in the top outside corner of your normal mirrors. This helps tremendously in traffic. If you live in the North. THIS IS NOT THE CAR FOR YOU! The traction control on this has to be the worst traction control on any vehicle I have EVER driven. Works wonders on dry pavement. Get in an inch of snow you're not moving. The traction control has a rev-limiter on it. If you can't get traction you are literally dead in the water! Reliability is good overall. I've only had one other significant issue that so far is unresolved in this vehicle. If you read Buick forums they are famous especially during the winter for having the evaporator drain get plugged up. If it's not dealt with immediately it has the potential to get moldy. Evidently mine wasn't dealt with immediately. I've had more problems with a moldy acrid scent when running the heat, it is especially bad when run on recirculate. Once this happens there really is very little you can do. My next step will be replacing the pan itself to see if that will help. Value is about par for the course for a mid sized sedan. The cost is a little above what I think it should have been just based on safety alone. But overall it is pretty economical. The car is E85 capable. Running E85 I average about 22mpg on a 70 mile round trip mixed city/highway driving. On Unleaded with 10% Ethanol I average betwen 24.5 and 25 on the same trip. If you keep this car at 65mph with relatively few stops over long distance it will push out high 20's low 30's mpg.
Horns honks
Love the car in all areas except one problem. When i unlock and get in the car and close the door sometimes the horn will honk 4 times rapidly. Dealer can't find it. I suspect it is a malfunction in thee electrical feed back circuit. Very agrivating, never know when it will honk.
Best vehicle I have had life to date
I wanted a living room on wheels and I got it! I have put 85000 miles on it due to family proximity and those spontaneous road trips. My baby has been excellent! I love driving her. Great weight. Solid doors!! Super quiet! Excellent handling and when you have to tromp on it, it comes alive! In all of this time, I only had one problem. It was weird. Wouldn't turn over. Tried using the big battery for the jump start and it wouldn't allow it. A new battery at my most excellent dealer resolved it. NOTE: When I tried to start it after charging and if failed, it would not let me remove the key! Yikes! This is still the best car I have had for full time driving. Knock on wood and happy to report zero rattles. One note, it eats oil. Has since the beginning. I am surprised that the oil warning doesn't go on when low on oil. Must be pressure guided. Easy to tell. It gets sluggish. You can feel it. Check it monthly. Nothing is wearing out in the interior. A new set of car mats at 90k was a great investment both in appearance and enjoyment. After all, it is the first thing you see when you are getting in. Taking this sweet ride for the long haul. See you at 130k! Are 131000, lights started coming in. The catalytic converter was failing and the ABS light came on too. It would have been about 1500.00 to resolve followed by tires. I needed more long term reliability. I traded it in and got a 2017 LaCrosse with 1800 miles on it this past January. My 2012 was the best fir my needs for almost 7 years.
Love at first sight, and so far it's been all joy.
I bought the car used with 24400 miles. It rides comfortably and drives as if it were on tracks. The 6 cyl engine delivers power on demand; and it is easy to find oneself speeding without meaning to do so. If you buy the car used, and don't like the shift points, and I didn't, reset the transmission to the factory settings. The cargo space is only adequate. Rear vision would be next to zero without the rear view camera. Another year on, no problems of any kind. It is a fine, well made car. The reason for the four stars on Safety, is that the roof posts, plus the headrest on the right, create large and dangerous blind spots to the rear of the driver.
