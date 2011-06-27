Estimated values
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,823
|$3,582
|$4,003
|Clean
|$2,555
|$3,247
|$3,629
|Average
|$2,019
|$2,578
|$2,879
|Rough
|$1,484
|$1,908
|$2,129
Estimated values
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,585
|$3,518
|$4,032
|Clean
|$2,339
|$3,189
|$3,654
|Average
|$1,849
|$2,532
|$2,899
|Rough
|$1,359
|$1,874
|$2,144
Estimated values
2007 Buick LaCrosse CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,227
|$3,052
|$3,505
|Clean
|$2,015
|$2,766
|$3,177
|Average
|$1,593
|$2,196
|$2,520
|Rough
|$1,170
|$1,625
|$1,864