Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

headlights turn off then on at will ann6701 , 08/29/2011 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I have a 2007 Buick Lacrosse, bought a few months old, with 6,000 miles on it. No problems except replaced the cabin air filter, & battery. It now has 23,000 miles on it. Then a month ago, the headlights started going off, then back on about 10 minutes later. How many have had that problem? I was told it was the BCM, a few hundred dollars. Any other ideas that have worked? This is scary!!!!

Better than I expected jabutix , 12/05/2006 48 of 49 people found this review helpful The LaCrosse CXL is a real winner. It is quiet and fun to drive on the freeway and good and responsive at city driving. It has a very smooth suspension and quiet ride. I recently travelled with friends and at the end of the trip everyone commented on how rested they felt.

Best car for the money Dick Lee , 07/24/2006 36 of 37 people found this review helpful This car is at the top of the heap as for as I'm concerned. Quiet the word here. Plenty of power from the proven 3.8 V6 engine. 28 mpg. Styling, comfort, roadhandling, all excellent. A ton of car for the money. $24k sticker and lots of GM incentives make this a spectacular investment. Finally GM has got it right with this one! A lot of thought to details went into this vehicle. Leasing is a very afordable option to owning this great car. We just love this vehicle of all the previous cars we have owned.

Quality car jim wojciechowski , 06/25/2006 30 of 31 people found this review helpful Much improved over Century, attractive interior, quiet ride and lots of convenient gadgets, fun to drive has all comforts and feel of larger car. Very solid, excellent finished product.