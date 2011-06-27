  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  4. Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Review

Pros & Cons

  • Opulent interior
  • serene ride
  • potent twin-turbocharged W12 engine
  • respectable handling ability.
  • Outdated infotainment interface
  • aging style.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$47,584 - $69,190
Used Continental Flying Spur for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur remains a strong choice among ultra-luxury sedans, but with a possible model refresh in the works, it might make more sense to wait for a 2012 version.

Vehicle overview

It is hard to find fault with anything as finely crafted as the 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. From its sumptuous interior to its brawny 12-cylinder engine, this ultra-luxury sedan has little in the way of competition. Yet we would caution interested buyers that a likely forthcoming model refresh should address its few faults.

The upcoming 2012 Continental GT is the first to get the new treatment, with a minor styling update, sharper handling and more rear-seat legroom and an improved infotainment display and interface. We expect the larger Flying Spur to follow suit, so prospective owners may want to postpone their purchase until the next model arrives.

If waiting isn't an option, however, buyers can still rest easy knowing they possess a truly fine automobile. Exclusivity is all but guaranteed with the Flying Spur's $180,000 starting price and for that considerable sum, owners will likely enjoy the Bentley's understated styling and old-world charm just as much as the next version's.

But for now, those seeking a bit more modernity should check out the upper-echelon models of the 2011 Audi A8, 2011 Jaguar XJ and 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The 2011 Aston Martin Rapide and 2011 Porsche Panamera are also worth consideration. The 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost is also within the Bentley's price range and offers even more prestige. Fortunately for the well-heeled buyer, there's not a bad choice in the bunch, as none of these ultra-luxury sedans will disappoint.

2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur models

The 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is a high-performance ultra-luxury sedan that is offered in one very well-appointed trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless ignition/entry, an adjustable air suspension, bi-xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, 16-way power front seats with lumbar massage, rear-seat lumbar massage, and leather upholstery that requires a herd-thinning 11 cowhides. Also standard is a 12-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, satellite radio, a navigation system and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

Options include power-adjustable rear seats with a full rear center console, flip-down wooden picnic tables for rear passengers, a full-length three-passenger backseat, a heated steering wheel, a back-up camera, a rear-seat entertainment system with twin display screens, a power-opening and -closing trunk, adaptive cruise control, a refrigerated bottle cooler, a 15-speaker Naim sound system and iPod integration.

The Mulliner Driving Specification package includes special 20-inch wheels, diamond-quilted leather, contrasting stitching, special seat piping and drilled alloy sport pedals. Buyers of non-Mulliner models can choose from 17 different leather hues, seven wood veneers and a dizzying array of exterior paints.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is powered by a twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 that produces 552 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Power is channeled through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. These features, along with the Flying Spur's all-wheel-drive system, combine to propel all 5,567 pounds of this Bentley to 60 mph in a scant 4.9 seconds. Fuel economy is expectedly low, at an EPA-estimated 11 mpg city/18 mpg highway and 13 combined.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2011 Flying Spur include side and side curtain airbags in both front and rear. A passenger-sensing system in the rear seats automatically raises the rear headrests to ensure the best possible protection against whiplash injuries. Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are also standard equipment. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes are available.

Driving

The 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, with its nearly silent cabin, adjustable suspension and turbine-like W12 is capable of delivering the sensation of low-level flight rather than merely that of cruising down a long stretch of highway. Improbably, it also tackles back-road curves like a much smaller car. But compared to other large luxury sedans, the Bentley's bulk is undeniable, and it's just not as energetic to drive as cars like the Jaguar XJ or Porsche Panamera. If you're looking for transport that's more stately than energetic, though, the Flying Spur should certainly deliver.

Interior

Of all the luxury cars on the market, few can challenge the Bentley Continental Flying Spur's exquisite interior. Only the finest leathers and wood veneers are selected, while time-honored craftsmanship shows in every detail. Push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece and real metal switchgear give the cabin an old-world charm. So, too, does the outdated infotainment display, and this is not a good thing. It has many of the high-tech features one now expects in a luxury car, but using those features is a pain since it lacks the functionality of newer systems.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur features & specs
More about the 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Overview

The Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is offered in the following submodels: Continental Flying Spur Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spurs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

Can't find a used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spurs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental Flying Spur for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,286.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,056.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental Flying Spur for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,015.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $14,947.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental Flying Spur lease specials

Related Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles