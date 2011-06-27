Vehicle overview

It is hard to find fault with anything as finely crafted as the 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. From its sumptuous interior to its brawny 12-cylinder engine, this ultra-luxury sedan has little in the way of competition. Yet we would caution interested buyers that a likely forthcoming model refresh should address its few faults.

The upcoming 2012 Continental GT is the first to get the new treatment, with a minor styling update, sharper handling and more rear-seat legroom and an improved infotainment display and interface. We expect the larger Flying Spur to follow suit, so prospective owners may want to postpone their purchase until the next model arrives.

If waiting isn't an option, however, buyers can still rest easy knowing they possess a truly fine automobile. Exclusivity is all but guaranteed with the Flying Spur's $180,000 starting price and for that considerable sum, owners will likely enjoy the Bentley's understated styling and old-world charm just as much as the next version's.

But for now, those seeking a bit more modernity should check out the upper-echelon models of the 2011 Audi A8, 2011 Jaguar XJ and 2011 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The 2011 Aston Martin Rapide and 2011 Porsche Panamera are also worth consideration. The 2011 Rolls-Royce Ghost is also within the Bentley's price range and offers even more prestige. Fortunately for the well-heeled buyer, there's not a bad choice in the bunch, as none of these ultra-luxury sedans will disappoint.