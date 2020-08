Used 2011 Aston Martin Rapide for Sale Near Me

Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida

Jet Black 2011 Aston Martin Rapide RWD 6-Speed Automatic Touchtonic 2 6.0L V12 DOHC 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in Jet Black vehicle highlights include, Baltic Blue w/Heated Sport Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.Reviews: * Seductive styling; agile handling; V12 power; beautifully crafted cabin; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Aston Martin Rapide with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFHDDAJXBAF01968

Stock: P1149

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-21-2019