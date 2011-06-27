Vehicle overview

If you're looking for the land-bound equivalent of a Gulfstream business jet, you can stop at the 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. In addition to the ability to accelerate like an exotic sports car and cruise effortlessly at autobahn-level speeds, the Flying Spur also offers four doors and a welcoming cabin to comfortably transport its fortunate occupants.

This year, the Flying Spur benefits from an improved infotainment display and interface that offers a hard-drive-based navigation system as well as iPod integration and 15GB for music storage. There is also a new multifunction display screen in the main instrument display, along with improved Bluetooth pairing functionality. And for those looking for even more exclusivity, this year brings the Series 51 option that allows buyers to choose from an expansive array of unique paint and interior color schemes.

Although there's no denying the allure of this classy and speedy sedan, there are, of course, other options for the well-heeled to consider. Those who'd prefer more modern styling and sharper handling to the Spur's old-world British charm should look at the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide and 2012 Porsche Panamera. And those who can make a substantial financial leap beyond the Flying Spur's price tag might also consider the ultra-prestigious Rolls-Royce Ghost. As expected, there's not a bad choice in the bunch. We could think of worse ways to spend a few weekend afternoons than test-driving the lot of them to help us decide.