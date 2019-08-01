Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This White AWD Bentley enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A Bentley with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Continental Flying Spur was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur . Find the quickest driving route in this Bentley Continental Flying Spur using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur: The 2008 Flying Spur, part of Bentley's family of more modern-looking and sleekly styled Continental models is, perhaps to sum it up best, an exclusive, sporty luxury sedan fit for the rich and famous who prefer to drive themselves. The tremendous detail and craftsmanship inside is what separates the Flying Spur from some luxury sedans from Mercedes-Benz or Lexus that cost quite a bit less. The value for the Flying Spur is in that, plus its exclusivity and its astounding comfort for long trips. In addition, the Flying Spur is one of the fastest sedans in the world in terms of top speed. Interesting features of this model are interior comfort, Overall performance, distinctive interior materials, exclusivity relative to mainstream luxury brands., and mix of modern exterior with traditional luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBBR93W08C051529

Stock: 8C051529

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020