Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale Near Me
- 36,102 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$69,888
OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California
Only 36K Miles On This Beautiful Series 51 Continental Flying Spur. Equipped With Two-Tone Diamond Stitched Leather Interior, Contrast Stitching, Embroidered Head Rests, Bentley NAIM Premium Audio System, Premium Spec. Pkg., Veneered Picnic Tables, Power Rear Seats, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, 19in. 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels With Granite Finish, Series 51 Treadplates... This Awesome Flying Spur Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out. It Has Been Garaged And Babied Since New And It Shows. It Also Comes With All Books, A Squeaky Carfax Report And Bentley Battery Tender...... This Is The Flying Spur That You Want, Call Us Before This One Gets Away! ... We Have Low Interest Financing With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now................ .............................................................................. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Full Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Electronic Trunk Closer, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Rear Heated Seats , Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA9CC070536
Stock: 3458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 40,763 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$58,500
Schrier Automotive - Omaha / Nebraska
Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Clean AutoCheck, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, HID Headlights, Power Lift Gate, Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Dual Climate Control, Power Front Seats, Driver Seat Memory, Universal Garage Door Opener, Woodgrain Trim, 19" 9-Spoke Granite Finish Alloy Wheels, 4-Spoke Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Boot Carpet Contrast Binding, Cordless Rear Telephone w/Privacy Handset to Armrest, Overmat Contrast Binding, Red Brake Calipers, Series 51 Package, Veneered Picnic Tables to Rear of Front Seats. Included Accessories: 1 Combination Key, Owner's Manual, Carpeted Floor MatsReviews: * Opulent interior; serene ride; potent performance; respectable handling for its size. Source: Edmunds * Astonishing performance; surprisingly capable handling; impeccable interior. Source: EdmundsWe offer financing with competitive rates! To learn more, contact us at 866-786-5556 or by e-mail at sales@schrierautomotive.com.Whether it's your first time shopping with us or you have been a customer for years, you can always expect to be treated like family at Schrier Automotive. In fact, we have been family owned and operated for over 30 years. Browse our huge selection of vehicles at your convenience in our indoor climate-controlled showroom. You can explore all that we have in stock by shopping by or see our full inventory online. Either way, our team of experts are only a call away to help you at any step of the shopping process!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA3CC070449
Stock: CC070449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2019
- 37,314 miles
$74,990
Terryville Chevrolet - Terryville / Connecticut
2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur White ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged AWD As one of the top car dealerships in Terryville, CT, we take pride in helping you find the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Whether you see us first or last, you'll love us! 860-582-7434.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA3CC076154
Stock: C076154T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 22,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$68,370$3,218 Below Market
O.C. Autohaus - Westminster / California
*** Mulliner Driving Specification *** Convenience Specification *** Adaptive Cruise Control *** Heated Front & Rear Seats *** Parking Sensors *** Diamond Quilted Stitching on Seat Facings & Door Panels *** Backup Camera *** Power Sunroof *** Black Leather Interior *** Bentley Emblem Embroidered in Headrests *** 20 2-Piece Wheels *** Navigation System *** Power Trunk Closer *** Power Rear Seats *** Easy Financing Available! *** Comes with free CarFax vehicle history report! *** Come by and see how beautiful this car is for yourself! *** Please call us at (714) 898-2800 and make an appointment to come in. We look forward to serving you! Thank you. *** - Contact Kifah/ Chris at 714-898-2800 or ocautohaus@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZAXDC078369
Stock: 11301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 17,252 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$70,966$2,373 Below Market
Perillo Pre-Owned Outlet - Downers Grove / Illinois
- AN EXCITING COMBINATION - SUPREME COMFORT - EFFORTLESS PERFORMANCE - A PAMPERED BEAUTY - BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED INCLUDING A REFRIGERATED BOTTLE COOLER AND REAR PICNIC TABLES WITH VANITY MIRRORS -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA2DC078348
Stock: BD291A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 46,337 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,995
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Dallas Autos Direct's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with 44,797mi. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This Bentley Continental Flying Spur is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur: The Continental is one of the fastest and most lavish prestige-luxury coupes available. With more comfort and luxury than the Aston Martin DB9 and Maserati GranTurismo yet a more exclusive look and feel than the BMW M6 or Mercedes0Benz CL63 AMG, the Continental GT models are good choices for those who want to stand out, yet be cosseted in the way that few luxury cars allow. While the Continental's form is distinctive in both coupe and sedan forms, this is a car that really shines inside, with excellent front seats, an array of luxury features that's up to snuff with any German technology flagship and the far more exclusive, individualized appointments of a high-prestige coupe--and a seemingly endless list of possible materials like hand-stitched seats, special embroidery, grain-matched real wood veneers, and custom colors. Inside or out, it's unlikely you'll see two exactly the same. For those looking for top-down thrills in a prestige-luxury presentation, the Continental GTC provides all the features, performance and exclusive pedigree of the coupe but with a power-folding, multi-layered soft top that seals out the elements when the sun's not out. Furthermore, the Continental, in in all of its variants, features surprising normal drivability characteristics--unlike some supercars or ultra-luxury models that may be cramped, lack visibility, be difficult to drive in traffic and park. Strengths of this model include Relaxed yet very strong powertrains, smooth ride yet responsive handling, quiet, tight cabin, coupe and sedan body styles available, hand-crafter interior materials, and more fuel-efficient V8 model Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA7DC078183
Stock: DC078183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 15,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$71,900
Hyundai of Newport - Middletown / Rhode Island
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (11 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA2DC080827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,995
Midwestern Auto Group - Dublin / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA7BC067004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,830 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$46,991
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
With a distinguished presence that turns the heads of even the most discerning individuals, our 2010 Bentley Flying Spur AWD Sedan presented in Dark Sapphire has been rendered with bold sophistication to reward you mechanical bliss. Powered by a potent 6.0 Liter W12 which produces 552hp while perfectly matched to a precise 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive team offers pulse-pounding acceleration as our Sedan rockets from 0 to 60mph in 4.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200mph. Take your place among the elite with the sleek profile of our Flying Spur. Relax in leather-trimmed heated front and rear seats, enjoy the ambiance of the sunroof, and take in the upscale fit and finishes. A Breitling analog dashboard clockm a backup camera, and a wealth of other amenities will astound you. Maintain a connection to your digital world with a vibrant touchscreen that controls full-color navigation, telephone, and audio functions. With all the creature comforts you could possibly imagine, this is truly a gentleman among automobiles. There is truly no other feeling in the world that can equate with being a passenger in a Bentley. With its world-class luxury, exquisite interior and the power it places at your fingertips, nothing fuses luxury and performance together like our Flying Spur. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR9ZA5AC063208
Stock: 063208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2019
- 14,843 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$59,995
Hawthorne Auto Square - Hawthorne / California
Meet the newest addition to our used car family, our cars are beautiful on the interior as well as the exterior. We offer In-House Financing, Out Side Finance, and Credit Union Direct Lending, We offer very aggressive financing options with down payment options for those with challenged credit, or those just simply looking for a good deal. We offer our customer the option to extended warranty (for purchase) and/ a 30 day/1000 mile In-House limited warranty; please call in to see what you need to qualify for a car...EASY, SIMPLE FINANCING FOR YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W38C057132
Stock: C057132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 22,210 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$44,995
Mentone Auto Center - Mentone / California
NOTE: Picture may not represent actualvehicle. Price varies based on Trim Levels and Options. All advertised prices plus sales tax license title registration and document fee are valid for financing with APPROVED CREDIT. Prices may be different outside of each advertised periodand do not necessarily reflect cash price at any other time. We are not responsible for typographical technical ormisprint errors.Please contact us directly viaphone or email to verify all information ENGLISH: 909-389-4637ESPANOL: 909-264-0143 EMAIL: sales.mentoneauto@gmail.comLet Mentone Auto Center show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Mentone. We believe fair prices superior service and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers.Our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff is here to help you find the car you deserve priced to fit your budget. We do not offer Buy Here Pay Here Finance Option. With Mentone Auto Center’s EXCLUSIVE relationship with Credit Acceptance Corporation 100% Approval Guaranteed is only valid after verifying the truth in credit application submitted and following verification. We don’t say No to anyone Rest is up to to the Loan applying customer. 1. Proof of Residence (Utility bill phone bill cable bill etc.)2. Proof of Income (Current paystubs social security va benefits etc) with Proof of Income3. Valid Driver’s License4. Title to your trade-in (if applicable)5. Cash Down Payment you are working with (if any)Disclaimer: We advise all customers to check the duration with us on any advertisement or offers posted to make sure it is still valid. We hold the right to void or delete any advertisement or offer without any notification with no fraud intended.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W48C052425
Stock: MAC10722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,055 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$35,957
Mercedes-Benz of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Delray has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This White AWD Bentley enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. A Bentley with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Continental Flying Spur was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur . Find the quickest driving route in this Bentley Continental Flying Spur using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur: The 2008 Flying Spur, part of Bentley's family of more modern-looking and sleekly styled Continental models is, perhaps to sum it up best, an exclusive, sporty luxury sedan fit for the rich and famous who prefer to drive themselves. The tremendous detail and craftsmanship inside is what separates the Flying Spur from some luxury sedans from Mercedes-Benz or Lexus that cost quite a bit less. The value for the Flying Spur is in that, plus its exclusivity and its astounding comfort for long trips. In addition, the Flying Spur is one of the fastest sedans in the world in terms of top speed. Interesting features of this model are interior comfort, Overall performance, distinctive interior materials, exclusivity relative to mainstream luxury brands., and mix of modern exterior with traditional luxury All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W08C051529
Stock: 8C051529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 45,681 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$53,977
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
COMING SOON !! 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur AWD Sedan? Super Clean Local Vehicle? Low Miles? Clean Carfax? Clean Autocheck? Priced to Sell !!Additional InformationGrille Color - Chrome? Armrests - Rear Center Folding With Pass-Thru? Center Console Trim - Leather? Center Console Trim - Wood? Dash Trim - Alloy? Dash Trim - Leather? Dash Trim - Wood? Door Trim - Leather? Door Trim - Wood? Floor Mat Material - Carpet? Floor Mats - Front? Floor Mats - Rear? Front Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control? Front Air Conditioning Zones - Dual? Rear Air Conditioning - Automatic Climate Control? Rear Air Conditioning Zones - Dual? Shift Knob Trim - Alloy? Shift Knob Trim - Leather? Steering Wheel Trim - Leather? Cargo Area Light? Cruise Control? Cupholders - Front? Cupholders - Rear? Memorized Settings - 3 Driver? Memorized Settings - Driver Seat? Memorized Settings - Passenger Seat? Memorized Settings - Rearview Mirror? Memorized Settings - Side Mirrors? Memorized Settings - Steering Wheel? Multi-Function Remote - Proximity Entry System? Multi-Function Remote - Trunk Release? Power Activated Trunk/Hatch - Open And Close? Power Outlet(S) - 12v Cargo Area? Power Outlet(S) - 12v Front? Power Outlet(S) - 12v Rear? Power Steering - Variable/Speed-Proportional? Push-Button Start? Reading Lights - Front? Reading Lights - Rear? Rearview Mirror - Auto-Dimming? Retained Accessory Power? Steering Wheel - Tilt And Telescopic? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Cruise Control? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Paddle Shifter? Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Phone? Storage - Cargo Tie-Down Anchors And Hooks? Storage - Front Seatback? Sunshade - Power Rear Window? Universal Remote Transmitter? Vanity Mirrors - Dual Illuminating? Front Brake Type - Ventilated Disc? Front Spring Type - Pneumatic? Front Suspension Type - Double Wishbone? Rear Brake Type - Ventilated Disc? Rear Spring Type - Pneumatic? 4wd Type - Full Time? Abs - 4-Wheel? Active Suspension? Braking Assist? Center Differential - Mechanical? Driver Adjustable Suspension - Height? Driver Adjustable Suspension - Ride Control? Electronic Brakeforce Distribution? Front Brake Diameter - 16.0? Front Brake Width - 1.4? Front Suspension Classification - Independent? Limited Slip Differential - Center? Rear Brake Diameter - 13.2? Rear Brake Width - 0.9? Rear Stabilizer Bar? Rear Suspension Classification - Independent? Rear Suspension Type - Multi-Link? Self Leveling Suspension? Stability Control? Suspension Control - Electronic? Traction Control? Gauge - Tachometer? Navigation System - Dvd? Phone - Voice Operated? Remote Cd Changer - 6 Disc? Remote Cd Changer Location - Glove Compartment? Total Speakers - 12? Warnings And Reminders - Tire Fill Alert? Wireless Data Link - Bluetooth? Antenna Type - Diversity? Clock? Compass? External Temperature Display? Radio - Am/Fm? Satellite Radio - Siriusxm? Trip Computer? Warnings And Reminders - Low Fuel Level? Exterior Entry Lights? Front Fog Lights? Headlight Cleaners - High Pressure Washers? Headlights - Auto On? Headlights - Hid/Xenon? Headlights - Self-Leveling? Rear Fog Lights? Side Door Type - Soft Close? Spare Tire Mount Location - Inside? Spare Tire Size - Temporary? Spare Wheel Type - Steel? Tire Type - Performance? Wheels - Painted Alloy? Tire Pressure Monitoring System? Moonroof / Sunroof - One-Touch Open/Close? Moonroof / Sunroof - Power Glass? Power Windows - Remotely Operated? Window Defogger - Rear? Front Wipers - Rain Sensing? Front Wipers - Variable Intermittent? 2-Stage Unlocking Doors? Anti-Theft System - Alarm With Remote? Anti-Theft System - Engine Immobilizer? Child Safety Door Locks? Child Seat Anchors? Emergency Interior Trunk Release? Front Airbags - Dual? Parking Sensors - Front? Parking Sensors - Rear? Power Door Locks? Side Airbags - Front? Side Airbags - Rear? Side Curtain Airbags - Front? Side Mirror Adjustments - Power? Side Mirror Adjustments - Power Folding? Side Mirrors - Driver Side Only Heated? Side Mirrors - Heated? Side Mirrors - Integrated Turn Signals? Driver Seat - Heated? Driver Seat - Massaging? Driver Seat - Ventilated? Driver Se
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W38C052576
Stock: CV1169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,921 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$54,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
AWD -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2007! Navigation Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Sunroof/Moonroof Seating Parking Sensors AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W57C047877
Stock: 7C047877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$44,987
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0Delivers 17 Highway MPG and 10 City MPG! This Bentley Continental Flying Spur delivers a Gas W12 6.0L/366 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Twin stainless steel oval tail pipes (2006), Traditional Bentley matrix grille, Traction control system.*This Bentley Continental Flying Spur Comes Equipped with These Options *Tire pressure monitoring system, Telephone prewiring w/Nokia docking station, Speed-sensitive pwr steering, Smart card/smart key-inc: central locking, ignition starter, memory seat adjustment, radio settings & steering wheel position, Satellite navigation w/TMC, Remote trunk release, Remote keyless entry, Rear window defogger, Rear seat ventilation ducts, Rear heated bench seat w/pwr lumbar support.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Select Automotive located at 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462 can get you a trustworthy Continental Flying Spur today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR93W17C042627
Stock: 11139
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 26,525 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995$10,519 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Clean CARFAX. Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Bluetooth *, Cold Weather Package*, Premium Package*, Power Package*, Memory Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Cooled Seats*, Burnt Oak w/Leather Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Bluetooth Wireless Technology, Compass, Convenience Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote Controlled Garage Door Opener, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats. Moonbeam 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur W12 AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 6.0L W12 Twin TurbochargedLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR53W06C039743
Stock: SG-P09743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 45,968 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$29,998
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Beluga 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Original MSRP $179,705 AWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 6.0L W12 Twin Turbocharged ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power passenger seat, Rear dual zone A/C, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.PLEASE CONTACT JULIA or Q at 440-716-2000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR53W46C036523
Stock: S1684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 55,378 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$29,998$5,918 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Clean CARFAX. Burnt Oak w/Leather Seat Trim.Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (10 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCBBR53W96C033259
Stock: 332612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
Consumer Reviews for the Bentley Continental Flying Spur
- 5(100%)
Related Bentley Continental Flying Spur info
