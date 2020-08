Used 2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

Thank you for your interest in one of Dallas Autos Direct's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with 44,797mi. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Bentley Continental Flying Spur. This Bentley Continental Flying Spur is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur: The Continental is one of the fastest and most lavish prestige-luxury coupes available. With more comfort and luxury than the Aston Martin DB9 and Maserati GranTurismo yet a more exclusive look and feel than the BMW M6 or Mercedes0Benz CL63 AMG, the Continental GT models are good choices for those who want to stand out, yet be cosseted in the way that few luxury cars allow. While the Continental's form is distinctive in both coupe and sedan forms, this is a car that really shines inside, with excellent front seats, an array of luxury features that's up to snuff with any German technology flagship and the far more exclusive, individualized appointments of a high-prestige coupe--and a seemingly endless list of possible materials like hand-stitched seats, special embroidery, grain-matched real wood veneers, and custom colors. Inside or out, it's unlikely you'll see two exactly the same. For those looking for top-down thrills in a prestige-luxury presentation, the Continental GTC provides all the features, performance and exclusive pedigree of the coupe but with a power-folding, multi-layered soft top that seals out the elements when the sun's not out. Furthermore, the Continental, in in all of its variants, features surprising normal drivability characteristics--unlike some supercars or ultra-luxury models that may be cramped, lack visibility, be difficult to drive in traffic and park. Strengths of this model include Relaxed yet very strong powertrains, smooth ride yet responsive handling, quiet, tight cabin, coupe and sedan body styles available, hand-crafter interior materials, and more fuel-efficient V8 model Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Bentley Continental Flying Spur with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBBR9ZA7DC078183

Stock: DC078183

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020