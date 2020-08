Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale Near Me

Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona

With a distinguished presence that turns the heads of even the most discerning individuals, our 2010 Bentley Flying Spur AWD Sedan presented in Dark Sapphire has been rendered with bold sophistication to reward you mechanical bliss. Powered by a potent 6.0 Liter W12 which produces 552hp while perfectly matched to a precise 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive team offers pulse-pounding acceleration as our Sedan rockets from 0 to 60mph in 4.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 200mph. Take your place among the elite with the sleek profile of our Flying Spur. Relax in leather-trimmed heated front and rear seats, enjoy the ambiance of the sunroof, and take in the upscale fit and finishes. A Breitling analog dashboard clockm a backup camera, and a wealth of other amenities will astound you. Maintain a connection to your digital world with a vibrant touchscreen that controls full-color navigation, telephone, and audio functions. With all the creature comforts you could possibly imagine, this is truly a gentleman among automobiles. There is truly no other feeling in the world that can equate with being a passenger in a Bentley. With its world-class luxury, exquisite interior and the power it places at your fingertips, nothing fuses luxury and performance together like our Flying Spur. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 10 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBBR9ZA5AC063208

Stock: 063208

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-23-2019