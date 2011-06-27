Vehicle overview

At the upper reaches of the luxury sedan segment, there are a handful of cars that are meant to be chauffeured and some that are best enjoyed from the driver seat. The 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur falls into the latter, just as nearly every other Bentley has in history.

The Flying Spur -- a four-door adaptation of the smaller Continental GT -- lays down some truly impressive performance figures that we're more accustomed to seeing from sports cars. With a massive 6.0-liter W12 engine churning out 552 hp, huge brakes and an unusually athletic suspension, it's easy to see how it achieves such performance.

Alternately, if you're looking for a luxurious ride that doesn't draw too much attention, the 2010 Flying Spur fits that role quite well. As with any vehicle of this stature and price, the Flying Spur bathes its occupants in sumptuous wood and leather that covers nearly every surface. Unfortunately, the electronic interface for navigation and audio could use an update, as its non-intuitive setup and small screen are behind the times.

In general, the Flying Spur is also beginning to show its age among newer competing models. The new Aston Martin Rapide and Porsche Panamera, for instance, offer more performance and modernity, while the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is within the Bentley's price range and is more luxurious and arguably more prestigious. Certainly, there's no loser in this bunch, and the Flying Spur represents understated old-world luxury. But buyers in this rarefied segment certainly have more to choose from than ever before.