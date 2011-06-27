  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  4. Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Review

Pros & Cons

  • Opulent interior, serene ride, 552-horsepower twin-turbocharged W12 engine, respectable handling ability.
  • Aging style, somewhat cramped rear seat, outdated infotainment interface.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Bentley Continental Flying Spur for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Estimate
$42,694 - $64,747
Used Continental Flying Spur for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

German engineering meets British luxury in the 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, the four-door adaptation of the Continental GT. Unfortunately, its old-world charm is wearing a little thin.

Vehicle overview

At the upper reaches of the luxury sedan segment, there are a handful of cars that are meant to be chauffeured and some that are best enjoyed from the driver seat. The 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur falls into the latter, just as nearly every other Bentley has in history.

The Flying Spur -- a four-door adaptation of the smaller Continental GT -- lays down some truly impressive performance figures that we're more accustomed to seeing from sports cars. With a massive 6.0-liter W12 engine churning out 552 hp, huge brakes and an unusually athletic suspension, it's easy to see how it achieves such performance.

Alternately, if you're looking for a luxurious ride that doesn't draw too much attention, the 2010 Flying Spur fits that role quite well. As with any vehicle of this stature and price, the Flying Spur bathes its occupants in sumptuous wood and leather that covers nearly every surface. Unfortunately, the electronic interface for navigation and audio could use an update, as its non-intuitive setup and small screen are behind the times.

In general, the Flying Spur is also beginning to show its age among newer competing models. The new Aston Martin Rapide and Porsche Panamera, for instance, offer more performance and modernity, while the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is within the Bentley's price range and is more luxurious and arguably more prestigious. Certainly, there's no loser in this bunch, and the Flying Spur represents understated old-world luxury. But buyers in this rarefied segment certainly have more to choose from than ever before.

2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur models

The 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is a high-performance ultraluxury sedan that is offered in one very well-appointed trim level. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, bi-xenon headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated rear seats with lumbar massage, 16-way power front seats with heating, cooling and lumbar massage, keyless ignition and entry, and a sunroof. Also standard is a 12-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, satellite radio, a navigation system, Bluetooth phone connectivity and leather upholstery that requires a herd-thinning 11 cowhides.

Options include power-adjustable rear seats with a full rear center console, flip-down wooden picnic tables for rear passengers, a full-length three-passenger rear seat, a heated steering wheel, a back-up camera, a rear-seat entertainment system with twin display screens, a power-opening and -closing trunk, adaptive cruise control, a refrigerated bottle cooler, a 15-speaker Naim sound system and iPod integration.

The Mulliner Driving Specification package includes special 20-inch wheels, diamond-quilted leather, contrasting stitching, nostalgic seat piping, drilled alloy sport pedals, twin LCD screens for the rear passengers, a rear-seat bottle cooler and lamb's-wool carpeting. Buyers of non-Mulliner models can choose from 17 different leather hues, seven wood veneers and a dizzying array of exterior paints.

2010 Highlights

With the exception of some new colors and wheel choices, the 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur remains unchanged from last year.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo W12 that produces an astounding 552 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. Just as impressive as the output numbers is the fact that peak torque is reached at an incredibly low 1,600 rpm. Power is channeled through a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control. These features, along with the Flying Spur's all-wheel-drive system, combine to propel all 5,379 pounds of this Bentley to 60 mph in a scant 4.9 seconds. Equally impressive is the top speed of 194 mph. Fuel economy is expectedly low, at an EPA-estimated at 10 mpg city/17 highway and 12 combined.

Safety

The Flying Spur comes standard with side and side curtain airbags front and rear. A passenger-sensing system in the rear seats automatically raises the rear headrests to ensure the best possible protection against whiplash injuries. Antilock disc brakes, traction control and stability control are also standard equipment. Optional carbon-ceramic brakes are also available.

Driving

The 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, with its nearly silent cabin, adjustable suspension and jet turbinelike W12 is capable of delivering the sensation of low-level flight rather than cruising down a long stretch of highway. Improbably, it also tackles back-road curves like a much smaller car. But compared to the Rapide and Panamera, however, the Bentley bulk is undeniable, and it's just not as energetic to drive as those two cars.

Interior

The Flying Spur's cabin is one of the most exquisitely constructed automotive interiors on the market today, with an abundance of supple leather and rich wood veneers surrounding every passenger. There's a charming old-world feel to the whole affair, highlighted by push-pull vent controls, a Breitling timepiece, and switches and levers constructed of real metal. Unfortunately, the infotainment system is old-world as well -- it's a bit dated, and it shows in the undersized display screen and nonintuitive interface. The rear seats lack the adjustment and advanced features (such as cooling) available in competing sedans. Rear legroom, too, is comparatively scarce.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Behind the Times
Anonymous,12/07/2010
All in all its a good car, but the car just isn't up to par with the competition. For starters, the technology just does not belong in the 21st century. All the competitors are far more advanced. The rear seat is a big drawback to, as the seat to low to the ground and lacks thigh support. The car has also been in the shop alot, and the repairs take a long time.
See all 1 reviews of the 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 17 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur features & specs
More about the 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Overview

The Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur is offered in the following submodels: Continental Flying Spur Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spurs are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur.

Can't find a used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spurs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Continental Flying Spur for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $25,599.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,769.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Continental Flying Spur for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,893.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,469.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Continental Flying Spur lease specials

Related Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles