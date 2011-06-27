Vehicle overview

Plastic surgery is no stranger to Beverly Hills, nor is it to the 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur. Like the legion of biological revisionists roaming the palm-tree-lined streets of Rodeo Drive, this four-door Bentley has had some work done. Nothing major, though -- it's more of a touch-up for the nose, chin and headlights, and maybe a little lipo for a more slender tail.

Keeping up appearances is paramount for the Flying Spur, especially considering the formidable competition in the form of the stratospherically priced Maybach 57 and Rolls-Royce Phantom. It's likely that buyer seriously contemplating ownership of any of these ultra-luxury sedans wouldn't offer so much as a raised eyebrow at their multi-$100,000 stickers, but there's no doubt some satisfaction to be gained from knowing that the Bentley Continental Flying Spur costs about half as much.

It's been said that Rolls-Royces are meant to be driven in, while Bentleys are meant to be driven. The Continental Flying Spur maintains that tradition with some truly impressive numbers. With 552 hp, a 0-60-mph time under 5 seconds, stopping from 60 mph in only 116 feet and a top speed of 194 mph, you would think there was a supercar underneath. On top of those figures, the Flying Spur blew through our instrumented slalom test at speeds that rival its two-door Continental GT coupe stablemate. This beauty is definitely more than skin-deep.

Inside, the Continental Flying Spur bathes occupants in sumptuous wood and leather that covers nearly every surface. Since Bentley operates under its parent company of Volkswagen/Audi, the switchgear is much more functional than the fussy knobs and buttons from previous models -- though it must be said that the controls lack a bit of the panache and romance from the past, and they aren't the most intuitive, either.

Stacked up against its Rolls-Royce Phantom and Maybach 57 competitors, the 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur definitely has its work cut out. Given that all three of these ultraluxury sedans feature the best of German engineering, there is really no loser among them. Even with the significantly lower cost of admission for the Bentley, the decision comes down to which interpretation of luxury you prefer.