Used 2011 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Base Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Continental Flying Spur
Overview
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$181,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.8/428.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded required/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Torque479 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$181,200
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Premium Specification (Lambswool Rugs)yes
Mulliner Driving Specification - w/o MDS Wheelyes
Premium Specification (Deep Pile Carpet Mats)yes
Mulliner Driving Specificationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$181,200
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$181,200
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
4-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
Drilled Alloy Sport Foot Pedalsyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Steering Wheelyes
Fridge/Bottle Cooleryes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
iPod Interface Linked to Infotainment Systemyes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Piping on Front and Rear Seatsyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Full Length Veneered Center Consoleyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rearyes
Dark Tint Aluminum to Fascia Panelyes
Rear Telephone to Armrestyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Contrasting Stitchingyes
Mulliner Veneers - Olive Ashyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Sporting Gear Leveryes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Cordless Privacy Handset for Front Telephone and Rear Telephone to Armrestyes
Full Width Rear Seatyes
Deep Pile Carpet Mats w/Hide Trimmingyes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut (Veneer)yes
Birds Eye Maple (Veneer)yes
Piano Black (Veneer)yes
Traditional Style Crossbanding and Inlayyes
Chrome Inlay Strip to Door Waistrailsyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Door Waistrailsyes
4-Spoke Two-Tone Hide Steering Wheelyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Heated Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Madrona (Veneer)yes
4-Spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheelyes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirroryes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Black Anodized Steering Wheelyes
Mulliner Veneers - Chestnutyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Insertsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Additional Contrast Stitching to Seat and Door Inserts and Steering Wheelyes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Cordless Privacy Handset for Front Telephoneyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$181,200
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$181,200
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$181,200
20" 7-Spoke Painted Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
Duo Tone Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Solid and Metallic Paint Technologiesyes
19" 5-Thin-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sport Wheelyes
19" 5-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sports Wheelyes
19" 5-Thin-Spoke Painted Alloy Sport Wheelyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Chromed Wheelsyes
20" 7-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
19" 7-Spoke Bright Machined Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
19" 7-Spoke Chromed Alloy Sports Wheelsyes
Electric Glass Solar-Panel Sunroofyes
20" 14-Spoke Diamond Painted Wheelsyes
Extended Range (Paint Colors)yes
Single Thick Fine Lineyes
Personal Commission - Pearlescent/3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
Extended Range - 3 Coat Technologies (Paint Colors)yes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Satin Paint Rangeyes
Personal Commission - Satin Paintyes
Bright Chromed Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5567 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length208.3 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Exterior Colors
  • Light Claret
  • Sage Green
  • Spruce
  • Quartzite
  • Rubino Red
  • Pacific Blue (Solid)
  • Pale Brodgar
  • Pale Velvet
  • Passion Pink
  • Pale Emerald
  • Pale Sapphire
  • Sunburst Gold
  • Violette
  • Special Magnolia (Solid)
  • Walnut
  • Wedgewood Blue
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Light Tudor Grey
  • Cypress
  • Silver Lake
  • Magnolia (Solid)
  • Neptune
  • Light Windsor Blue
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Tempest
  • Midnight Emerald
  • St James' Red (Solid)
  • Light Lime Green (Solid)
  • Light Havana
  • Aegean Blue
  • Nutmeg
  • Nugget Gold
  • Light Gazelle
  • Light Emerald
  • Special Ivory (Solid)
  • Old English White
  • Heather
  • French Grey
  • Light Sapphire
  • Light Onyx
  • Scotia Silver
  • Silver Frost
  • Dove Grey
  • Sand
  • Onyx
  • Havana
  • White Sand
  • Brewster Green (Solid)
  • Ice
  • Iridium
  • Glacier Blue
  • Aztec Sun (Pearlescent)
  • Kensington Grey (Solid)
  • Light Grey Satin
  • White Satin
  • Verdant
  • Gazelle
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Arabica
  • Black Sapphire
  • Solitare (Pearlescent)
  • Black Velvet
  • Continental Yellow
  • Amber
  • Special Magnolia (Pearlescent)
  • Glacier White (Solid)
  • Beluga (Solid)
  • Light Sapphire/Dark Sapphire
  • Aurora
  • Light Emerald/Midnight Emerald
  • Apple Green
  • British Racing Green (2)
  • Azure Purple
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Granite
  • Light Onyx/Onyx
  • Light Havana/Havana
  • Claret
  • Citric (Solid)
  • Burnt Orange
  • British Racing Green (4)
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Cardinal Red
  • Grey Violet
  • Burgundy
  • Antique Gold
  • Fountain Blue
  • Anthracite
  • Coral
  • Sunset
  • Burnt Oak
  • Porcelain
  • Sandstone
  • Umbrian Red
  • Bronze
  • Venusian Grey
  • Alpine Green
  • Titan Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Barnato Green (Solid)
  • Windsor Blue
  • Brodgar
  • Magenta
  • Diamond Black
  • Blue Sequin
  • Oxford Blue (Solid)
  • Peacock
  • Silver Storm
  • Blue Crystal
  • Storm Grey
  • Kingfisher
  • Orange Flame
  • Royal Ebony
  • Black Crystal
  • St James' Red (Pearlescent)
  • Aquamarine
  • Arctica (Solid)
  • Meteor
  • Moroccan Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Hotspur, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Fireglow, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$181,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
275/40R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$181,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$181,200
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
