Used 2015 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

Luxurious Beast ACinSoCal , 03/26/2018 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful This is my second Audi purchase in less than a year. I bought a 2015 Allroad through their CPO program with the extended mileage warranty to 100K miles. I saw the Q7 then but thought I'd pause and see which side of the divide my experience with this machine would fall on. After almost a year of driving the Allroad and having it serviced ($254 for the 25K service) I saw a 2015 Q7 show up at the local dealership...6cyl supercharged and on the CPO program. I didn't hesitate...a brief negotiation and now my wife is the happiest gal on the block. It's a beast, it's heavy, sticks to the road like glue - while the inside wraps you in luxurious trim, electronics and comfort. Despite using super-unleaded gas....we got 400 miles out of the first tank full....I checked into the service fees for this beauty. They are expensive....$800 for a minor service, brakes are $1500+, tires are low profile, and a major service is close to $2000. With eyes wide open I opted to buy the "service package" from the dealer at the time of the deal. You can negotiate...I ended up getting two years of (2 minor and 2 major services) for $1500. You do the math.....So there are plenty of options. In the meanwhile, this LUXURY SUV rides like a dream, accelerates like a rocket, and is a real head-turner. With the economics in mind...if you can you should. I should mention I've also owned a Jeep Cherokee (Overland), 2 Range Rovers, and a Tahoe. I looked at the Mercedes and Porsche Cayanne...at the end of the day....this Audi was the best all-around bang for buck and fun combination. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

'15 S line Prestige does not come with USB ports Stephen , 12/14/2015 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I'm fairly peeved that I bought a car in 2015 that doesn't have USB ports. Didn't even look because every car I've been in since my '12 Q7 has had them, including every cheap rental. My '14 Audi S7 has them, as did my '14 Silverado. I assumed that there would have been some kind of progression of in the equipment on these cars since 2012. But seemingly, I bought the exact same car again with a slightly different options list. :-) Seems like an easy thing to work around, but they did not even provide a charger socket in the armrest, just on top of the console, near the shifter. So if you want to charge your phone you can cram it over in the glovebox or have your charger and wiring and phone sitting on top of the console like it was 1996 all over again. It was bad design in 2007 and it's comical in 2015. I'll have to go to a stereo shop to get wiring run into the armrest. Just like it was 1996. :-) Enough whining about that oversight. It's still the capable SUV it was in 2012. Because of the VW TDI scandal, I was unable to purchase the TDI. Which I thought was a phenomenal powertrain. So once I've driven it a while, I will review the new 3.0T more thoroughly. I was expecting it to be sadly underpowered by comparison, but so far I've been pleased with it. Sadly the back up camera setup has not changed, and compared to my other '14 model cars it seems really tiny and poorly laid out. As I said before, it really seems to be the same car as before but more options have become standard. Or at least more available? Big ones that I didn't get in my '12 are keyless entry and start, and XM traffic info on the nav display. Also, with the S line or prestige package, I got ventilated seats up front and heated seats in the back. The ventilated seats seem to work better than those in my '07 A8. They also offer a black optics package which blacks out almost everything. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

2015 TDI Q7 _ review SO , 04/20/2016 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I traded in my MB 2012 GL550 for the 2015 Audi Q7 TDI. Overall very impressed with the ride and how quite the Q7 is compared to the MB. The Audi TDI has great performance and rides much-much smooth than the MB GL550 did. Plenty of room in the Q7 '15 model for us as a family of five. The technology is great, easy to use and functions as one would think, not a complex interface like MB icommand. Audi technology features are well done, I have internet enabled in this Q7 and it gets a great signal, we've connect up to 5 devices, the max is 8 devices. Of Course Bluetooth enabled works well too. Overall I love how smooth the Q7 is, handles well and while it's a V6 Diesel with 240 HP it has over 400LB of Torque per ft. The MB GL550 was a bullet at 390HP but rode rough I thought and the technology gap with other car manufactures in the 2012 MB GL series was just not good. The Audi Q7 gets great milage about 18-19 in the City and over 25-28 m/p/g on the HWY, much higher too is possible, but I have a heavy foot. One could get in the 30's for HWY milage easy. Great interior. I recently put in Adblue myself and the "Adblue" light went away after registering full. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not totally German made!!! Jan , 08/15/2016 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Currently I have 35k miles on the car and found out there was a major timing chain issue, something I didn't expect on a luxury car. Fairly quiet cabin with obvious road noise from the factory tires and progressively get worse as tires wear out. Annoying rattle noise on the sunroof screen. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse