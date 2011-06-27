Estimated values
2012 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,937
|$12,532
|$14,582
|Clean
|$9,475
|$11,938
|$13,858
|Average
|$8,552
|$10,750
|$12,410
|Rough
|$7,629
|$9,562
|$10,961
Estimated values
2012 Audi Q7 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,765
|$14,845
|$17,278
|Clean
|$11,218
|$14,141
|$16,420
|Average
|$10,125
|$12,734
|$14,704
|Rough
|$9,032
|$11,327
|$12,988
Estimated values
2012 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,005
|$16,082
|$18,518
|Clean
|$12,401
|$15,320
|$17,599
|Average
|$11,192
|$13,796
|$15,759
|Rough
|$9,984
|$12,271
|$13,920