Used 2012 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

I thought I'd wait until I hit around 1 year before I left a review. It's been about 1 year since I bought my Q7 TDI and I thought I'd share my thoughts on it. I've been very happy with the Q7. Originally I wasn't planning on going with the TDI but the dealership happened to have one in stock on their showroom floor and it had all the features that I wanted. It would have taken about 2 months to custom order one so I decided to go with the TDI even though it was more expensive.

Phenominal vehicle. The engine delights me still. Lots of torque, feels sporty despite its size. 7000 lb towing capacity, seats 7 and will get 32 mpg on the highway. There's a 400 mile stretch of desert through AZ and NM where I've done this twice! Gets almost as good mileage, in town, as my A8 gets on the highway. love the wifi hotspot, thought it was a silly gimmick, but my wife uses it with the iPad often. Wifi is tmobile so coverage isn't great but it's great for looking at restaurant reviews and researching hotels etc. Love the google driven Nav. The satellite overview makes exploring easier and adds visual interest. Makes driving at night and in the rain more engaging.

Audi Q7 PRESTIGE S-LINE Jake from StateFarm , 01/23/2016 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 4 of 8 people found this review helpful This vehicle has one of the best factory stereo systems I have ever heard. The original owner paid for the $6300.00 optional Bang & Olsen 14 speaker, 1000 watt digital amp system. The front dash speakers both raise up out of the dash for proper staging and clarity. All of the speakers have aluminum grilles and sound amazing no matter what type of music you prefer. The vehicle has the 295/35/21 in tires mounted on 21×10in wheels that give the vehicleft an aggressive stance and look. I love the vehicle but my wife wants something smaller. We are considering the 2016 BMW M4 M edition and the Audi SQ5 S-Line. I wish this vehicle was mine but I bought it for my wife and she wants to trade it towards something smaller. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Amazing analyzthis02 , 07/31/2011 75 of 380 people found this review helpful It is beautiful, fast (I'm gonna get a ticket... I can just tell), quiet- the only thing I can hear is the 1,000 watt B and O system that puts music into your soul, advanced technology- that will take me years to figure out... have I mentioned it is a head turning German engineered machine?