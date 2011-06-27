Used 2009 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Can It Really Get Any Better Than This?
Purchased with 65k 3-12 and sprung 3k for extended warr that takes me to 115k or 2017. So far I have only been able to use warr for a water pump ($1300). Yes, it is expensive to maintain. Every time I slide behind the wheel a sly grin creeps across my face. I've put 30+k on the odo, everything from Walmart trips to 600 mile East Coast jaunts through the mountains of PA and NY. This car does everything superbly. Accelerating, steering and braking exude confidence at every moment. Interior gauges, controls and ergonomics are perfect. Headlamps and cornering lamps are absolutely outstanding. My son just got his license, and I sat in back for essentially the first time. What a lot of room! **Final Update** Repair trips to the dealer became onerous....it was always $1500 for this and $1500 for that. Finally traded it in for a 2014 Cadillac CTS4 Performance, The Caddy is a bit smaller but carries itself with 90% of the Big Audi's capability. Unless I hit the lottery, I'm sure the Audi will be the finest car I've owned since I started driving in 1973 and have owned well over 30 vehicles. BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE the Caddy proved unreliable, so at 40k I dumped it for a 2015 A8 4.0 with 18k, CPO. In just under 6 months and 7,000 miles I'm back in automotive heaven. What a machine!! Look for my review in the appropriate section....
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
A8L Great Car
This is my third A8 after coming out of a 2007 Q7 4.2. The Q was great also, but this new A8L is terrific. Audi has continued to refine the car and it handles and drives like a much smaller car. I have also had several Mercedes large sedans and the A8 is just as good or maybe better without being so obvious on the road. Great car.
Couldn't be happier
The Audi A8 is the best car I have ever owned. I have owned Audis before and finally made the jump to the flagship. The only problem is that I could never go back to a lesser car. It drives like a dream, is simultaneously luxurious and sporty, does everything well, is unflappable under all road conditions, and has unquestionably the best interior in the automobile industry. I have driven it 600 miles at a stretch and didn't actually want to get out.
Best of the lot
Drives exceptionally well for a big car. More stable and faster than my Infiniti M35X. Beautifully crafted and actually gets better mpg than the 6 cyl Infiniti. Comfort features are better than Infiniti and Acura. This car is meant to be driven long and hard (fast). After my Lexus, Acura and Infiniti, I was a bit scared to go to Audi, but now I look forward to my next excuse to drive. A true luxury car that responds to sporty driving with ease. Best road handling I've had, including some smaller sportier cars.
Beautiful Car
I have had this car for three months now. Really wanted to get a S550, but I am thrilled I ended up getting the A8L. It is a blast to drive, much sportier and understated. When I am buying my next car it will be another Audi A8L, each time I drive the car I am reminded why I love it.
