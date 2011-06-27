Estimated values
2009 Audi A8 L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,104
|$13,176
|$14,428
|Clean
|$10,099
|$11,987
|$13,119
|Average
|$8,088
|$9,608
|$10,500
|Rough
|$6,078
|$7,228
|$7,882
Estimated values
2009 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,606
|$7,813
|$9,130
|Clean
|$5,098
|$7,108
|$8,302
|Average
|$4,084
|$5,697
|$6,645
|Rough
|$3,069
|$4,286
|$4,988
Estimated values
2009 Audi A8 L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,847
|$8,538
|$10,143
|Clean
|$5,317
|$7,767
|$9,223
|Average
|$4,259
|$6,226
|$7,382
|Rough
|$3,200
|$4,684
|$5,541