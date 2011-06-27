  1. Home
2009 Audi A8 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Audi A8 L W12 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.0L 12cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,104$13,176$14,428
Clean$10,099$11,987$13,119
Average$8,088$9,608$10,500
Rough$6,078$7,228$7,882
2009 Audi A8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,606$7,813$9,130
Clean$5,098$7,108$8,302
Average$4,084$5,697$6,645
Rough$3,069$4,286$4,988
2009 Audi A8 L quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,847$8,538$10,143
Clean$5,317$7,767$9,223
Average$4,259$6,226$7,382
Rough$3,200$4,684$5,541
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Audi A8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Audi A8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,098 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,108 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
