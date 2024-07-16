- The new Audi A5 is a sedan that replaces the current A4.
- While Audi calls the A5 a sedan, it's technically a Sportback with a power hatchback.
- A5 and S5 models arrive in the U.S. in spring 2025.
2026 Audi A5 First Look: The Audi A4 No More
Updated A5 and S5 sedans arrive in the U.S. next year
When is an Audi A4 not an A4? When it's the next-generation Audi A5. Set to arrive in the U.S. next spring, Audi's long-running compact sedan will change its name from A4 to A5. Why? It's simple: Gas models use odd numbers; fully electric models use evens.
How 4 becomes 5
Interestingly, though, this will also mark the death of the two-door A5 models as we know them; the coupe and convertible body styles were discontinued for 2025 and we don't expect them to return for 2026. Same goes for the A4 Allroad wagon. The A5 Sportback will be also be discontinued, though only in name only. The next-generation A5 — again, the A4 replacement — will have a hatchback despite being called a sedan. We're totally cool with this change; a power hatch means the 2026 A5 will be far more functional than the outgoing A4, with rear seats that fold down for even more cargo space. Other countries outside the U.S. will get a proper A5 Avant, but don't hold your breath for that ever coming to North America.
Compared to the current A4, the 2026 A5 sedan is 2.6 inches longer, 0.5 inch wider and 0.9 inch taller, with a 2.7-inch-longer wheelbase that directly benefits rear legroom. There's a longer dash-to-axle ratio for better overall proportions, and the beltline is lower too. Overall, it's a good look. The A4 is dead; long live the A5.
Turbo engines, no hybrids
Full U.S. market specs won't be available for a few more months, but the sad news is that we aren't getting any of the mild hybrid powertrains offered abroad. In the standard A4, we get a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 268 horsepower and an unspecified amount of torque, paired with standard Quattro all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The S5, meanwhile, uses a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 362 hp (torque is TBD). Quattro is standard, as is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Audi says both the A5 and S5 will have a wider spread between their comfort and sport drive modes, and will use stiffer suspension mounts up front for better road feel. The A5 should have 18-inch, 19-inch and 20-inch wheel options, while the S5 will be limited to 19s and 20s.
Another exciting development: The exhaust tips are real on both models. Audi got flamed for the faux tips on some of its current cars but is rectifying this in the future. The A5 uses large dual outlets, while the S5 has a quad-tip exhaust setup. Looks good, too.
Big screens across the dash
The interior takes a lot of cues from the new Audi Q6 E-tron — namely, the large curved display that houses the 14.5-inch infotainment screen and 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit gauge cluster. To the right of that, front-seat passengers get their very own 10.9-inch display, and if they're watching videos or playing games while driving, a special coating makes it so the driver won't be distracted.
A larger head-up display is also part of the A5's tech suite, as is natural-speech AI assistant powered by — deep breath — ChatGPT. In fact, the AI tech can proactively suggest things to you while driving. Do you always turn on your heated seat when it's below a certain temperature? AI will chime in and ask if you want it on should the ambient temperature drop.
Coming next year
The new Audi A5 and S5 models will go on sale in Europe before the end of 2024, but won't be available in the U.S. until spring or summer 2025. We don't expect pricing to change too much; expect the A5 to start in the low $40,000s, with the S5 to command an additional $10,000 to $15,000 on top of that.
Edmunds says
What's in a name? Hopefully, not much. The new A5 is everything we've always liked about the A4, spiffed up for modern times.