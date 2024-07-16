When is an Audi A4 not an A4? When it's the next-generation Audi A5. Set to arrive in the U.S. next spring, Audi's long-running compact sedan will change its name from A4 to A5. Why? It's simple: Gas models use odd numbers; fully electric models use evens.

How 4 becomes 5

Interestingly, though, this will also mark the death of the two-door A5 models as we know them; the coupe and convertible body styles were discontinued for 2025 and we don't expect them to return for 2026. Same goes for the A4 Allroad wagon. The A5 Sportback will be also be discontinued, though only in name only. The next-generation A5 — again, the A4 replacement — will have a hatchback despite being called a sedan. We're totally cool with this change; a power hatch means the 2026 A5 will be far more functional than the outgoing A4, with rear seats that fold down for even more cargo space. Other countries outside the U.S. will get a proper A5 Avant, but don't hold your breath for that ever coming to North America.