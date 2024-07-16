New Audi A5 Range Won't Include Coupe, Convertible, Allroad

With the Audi A4 transforming into the Audi A5, we had to wonder: What'll happen to the current A5 lineup? Don't forget, Audi currently sells the coupe, Cabriolet and Sportback versions of the A5 and S5. And while the Sportback's functionality lives on in the sedan-in-name-only 2026 A5, the two-door models won't carry over to the next-generation model.

Audi confirmed the news while showing the new A5 and S5 to members of the media in Munich, Germany, this week. Honestly, it makes sense — the two-door variants are super-low-volume sellers, so there's really no sense in taking the time and effort to engineer new versions.