New Audi A5 Range Won't Include Coupe, Convertible, Allroad

At least the A5 and S5 sedans retain the Sportback's functionality

  • written by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The next-generation Audi A4 and S4 will become the Audi A5 and S5.
  • Unfortunately, this means the two-door A5/S5 Coupe and Cabriolet models will die.
  • The rugged A4 Allroad also won't have a future in the new A5 Avant body style.

With the Audi A4 transforming into the Audi A5, we had to wonder: What'll happen to the current A5 lineup? Don't forget, Audi currently sells the coupe, Cabriolet and Sportback versions of the A5 and S5. And while the Sportback's functionality lives on in the sedan-in-name-only 2026 A5, the two-door models won't carry over to the next-generation model.

Audi confirmed the news while showing the new A5 and S5 to members of the media in Munich, Germany, this week. Honestly, it makes sense — the two-door variants are super-low-volume sellers, so there's really no sense in taking the time and effort to engineer new versions.

On a similar note, Audi won't offer a high-riding Allroad version of the new A5 either, like it does with the current A4. Oh, sure, there'll be A5 Avant and S5 Avant wagon models offered in markets outside the U.S., but company executives say the appetite for the Allroad is slim to none. It's actually a similar story for the current A6 Allroad.

Instead, the 2026 Audi A5 and S5 lineup will consist of a single sedan body style — though, again, it's technically a Sportback thanks to the large liftback and generous cargo area. In the U.S., the A5 will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine, while the S5 will get a more powerful 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. Both variants are expected to go on sale in spring 2025.

Edmunds says

Will we miss the coupe and convertible models? Not really. We'll pour one out for the Allroad, though. We at Edmunds love a butch wagon.

