Used 2017 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews

Former Audi Lover , 05/15/2017 Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

10 of 12 people found this review helpful

As a longtime Audi owner, I have been shocked and disappointment in this car. It has been in for service 6 times in 8 months. In addition, there have been 2 recalls. The car drives fine, but has a constant vibraton/buzz from the engine. The car also has difficulty shifting, and can be quite jerky at times. While the car is fun to drive when it is acting properly, it isn't worth the money or the headache. I moved on to Mercedes as a result of the customer service and dishonesty from Audi. I drove Audis since 1995, and will never purchase again. They said it needed a new engine at 800 miles, and wouldn't provide me with a new vehicle. I went to an independent Audi servicer who told me something is wrong with an engine when you replace a cam adjuster at 800 miles. Audi refused to do anything. As a result, I will never drive an Audi again - which is a shame.