Used 2016 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me

I bought 428i gran coupe a month ago, drove it for nearly 1000 miles, this car is a beast on the roads especially when you activate the sport mode you feel the car is roaring and eager for your push on the gas pedal.....handling and steering feedback is perfect, I used to have Mazda 6, honda civic, Kia sportage, Hyundai....This car is from another realm, if you are a type of guys that like fun in driving, acceleration and sharp turns then this car is for you.... Add to that a great gas mileage for the power it generates. Around 27 mpg combined. My advice to you is that if you like to own the car until it dies then spend extra bucks on getting technology package (with head up display feature), premium package which adds a lot of conveniece, rear view camera, and if you live in cold area then add a winter package, believe me it worth every penny.... It is a luxury sport car with acceptable cost and looks much better than 3 series ... If you are into luxury and do not care about fun in driving or if your budget is limited then search for a lower class cars.... (some new kia cars looks more luxurious from inside than my BMW, but driving and controlling is none compared to BMW)...... BTW, if you have a family with big dudes (6'1 and above), then rear seating might become an issue.....

