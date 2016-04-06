Used 2016 BMW 4 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,888$4,567 Below Market
Thornhill GM Superstore - Chapmanville / West Virginia
2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive CARFAX One-Owner. Blue AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V TurbochargedOdometer is 29707 miles below market average! 22/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C51GK250756
Stock: P17949A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 30,728 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,995$7,963 Below Market
On The Road Automotive Group - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C55GK373845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2016 BMW 4 Series 435i36,640 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,300$5,073 Below Market
Ferman BMW of Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
435i!!! BMW CERTIFIED!!! 1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX!!! FRESH LEASE RETURN!!! M-SPORT PACK!!! MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!! TECHNOLOGY PACK!!! HEADS UP DISPLAY!!! NAVIGATION!!! 2D Coupe, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged, RWD, Estoril Blue Metallic, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Park Distance Control, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Remote Services, Retractable Headlight Washers, Satellite Radio, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Traction control, Wheels: 18 x 8 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 400M).Clean CARFAX.Reviews:* Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds* Dynamic handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds*SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R1C52GF774903
Stock: PB10086
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 54,924 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,900$4,028 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C59GK373122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,398$2,665 Below Market
Century BMW - Greenville / South Carolina
* Clean Carfax * This 2016 BMW 428i xDrive Coupe is Black Sapphire Metallic with Oyster Dakota Leather Interior and has an Original MSRP of $56,185! Options include M Sport Package, Adaptive M Suspension, Cold Weather Package, Driving Assistance Package, Premium Package, Harman Kardon Surround Sound, Navigation System and much, much more! Only 35,600 Miles! Scores 34 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This BMW 4 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Century BMW located at 2934 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 can get you a reliable 4 Series today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C5XGK250092
Stock: TGK250092
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 35,436 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,990$2,516 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Artfully engineered to provide a thrilling driving experience and unrivaled luxury, our 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i Convertible in Black Sapphire Metallic will satisfy your desires for automotive excellence. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter TwinPower 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while connected to a paddle-shifted 8 Speed sport Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive Convertible will have you looking for reasons to embark on a passionate open-air get-away while showing off double spoke light alloy wheels and hardtop that transforms in 20 seconds with just the touch of a button! Thoughtfully crafted, the 428i interior features leather seating, generous trunk space and lots of legroom. In typical BMW fashion, amenities abound with Bluetooth connectivity, the iDrive electronics interface and a premium HiFi sound system that will have you singing along to your favorite songs while enjoying this exhilarating ride. BMW safety surrounds you with anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, rollover protection and front-seat side airbags that extend up to head level. One of the sportiest open-top cars on the road, our 428i Convertible is a superb choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3V7C59G5A26348
Stock: 10977A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 62,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,998
Texas Auto North - Houston / Texas
COUPE-PREMIUM-DRIVER ASSISTANCE-$5K IN FACTORY OPTIONS-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION-REAR VIEW CAMERA-CONTACT US NOW, WE ANSWER QUESTIONS SUPER FAST-COMPETITIVE NATIONWIDE FINANCING-WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE-FRESH SERVICE!!!2016 BMW 428i COUPE AUTOMATIC 2.0L I4 F. BEAUTIFUL BLACK (JET BLACK) EXTERIOR WITH BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR. LOADED WITH POWER, MEMORY AND HEATED LEATHER SEATS ($500), AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH TIPTRONIC SHIFTING, COUPE, PREMIUM PACKAGE ($2,200), DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE ($950), POWER SUNROOF, NAVIGATION ($1,950), REAR-VIEW CAMERA, COMFORT ACCESS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, DIGITAL INFO DISPLAY, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, TEMP/COMPASS GAUGES, AUTOMATIC START/STOP, DRIVE MODE SELECT, TRACTION CONTROL, UNIVERSAL HOME LINK, CRUISE CONTROL, 18 ALLOY RIMS, IN-DASH CD PLAYER/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH/SAT RADIO, AND MUCH MUCH MORE....REAR-VIEW CAMERA WITH COMFORT ACCESS AND BLUETOOTH....WE SELL THE CARS YOU WANT TO DRIVE!!! LIKE THIS STREET CRUISER BMW 428i WITH POWER SUNROOF AND NAVIGATION....COME TEST DRIVE TODAY!!!COME SEE WHAT THE TEXAS AUTO' EXPERIENCE IS ALL ABOUT. WE PROVIDE THE BEST USED CARS FOR SALE IN TEXAS WITH COMPETITIVE PRICING. AT OUR TWO CONVENIENT LOCATIONS (16200 TX-3, WEBSTER, TX 77598 & 11655 NORTH FWY, HOUSTON TX 77060), WE HAVE ALL THE BEST DEALS ON PRE-OWNED INVENTORY NEAR YOU. LET US DIRECT YOU THROUGH THE CAR-BUYING PROCESS. OUR IN-HOUSE TEAM WILL HANDLE THE FINANCING CONCERNS AND HELP GET YOU A GREAT RATE. IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CUSTOM LIFTED TRUCK, 4X4 JEEP, LUXURY CAR/SUV OR SPORT CAR FOR SALE, TEXAS AUTO HAS EXACTLY WHAT YOU WANT. BUY A USED CAR FROM A GREAT DEALERSHIP THAT HAS GREAT REVIEWS. TEXAS AUTO HAS A LARGE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLES FOR SALE AND COMPETITIVE FINANCING OPTIONS. MAKE TEXAS AUTO YOUR FIRST AND ONLY STOP DURING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N7C5XGK226671
Stock: N226671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 57,384 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,691$2,291 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2016 BMW 4 Series 2dr 428i COUPE features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Sapphire Metallic with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N7C57GK227437
Stock: 995040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 41,892 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,888$2,225 Below Market
San Diego Beemers - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3T3C55G5A41024
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,900
Imports Unlimited - Wallingford / Connecticut
Please head over to our website www.luxurycars.com to answer all your questions and check out our new “FAQ” tab & for High-Resolution pictures and call us at 203-284-8989. Convertible Navigation Active Blind Spot BLIS Lane Departure Assist CD USB Aux Audio Jack AM/FM Front Sensors Back Up Sonar Backup Camera Paddle Shifters Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driving Modes (Sport + Sport Comfort Eco Pro) Heated Leather Seats Auto Start-Stop Feature Rain Sensing Wipers Owner’s Manual Power Folding Mirrors LED Headlights/Brake lights Automatic Climate Control Automatic Headlights Daytime Running Lights Rear Folding Seats Heated Exterior Mirror Alarm System Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Front Air Dam Cargo Space Lights Fog Lights Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Doors/Mirrors/Locks Steering Wheel Controls Push Start Ignition Low Tire Pressure Warning Manual Adjustable Head Restraints Rear Air Power Trunk Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Trim Digital Speedometer Remote Releases -Inc: Key fob Cargo Access Memory Seating (2) 12V DC Power Outlets Traction Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors Locks HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Visit Imports Unlimited online at www.luxurycars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 203-284-8989 today to schedule your test drive. As a used car dealership we do not buy or sell collision vehicles; we specialize in buying and selling vehicles paid off in insurance claims due to water-related incidents or recovered theft with little to no damage. Our vehicles are the opposite extreme of what most consumers have seen in the media.We now offer extended warranties available through our partnership with Gold Standard Automotive Network one of the highest-rated warranty companies in the market. Offering warranties such as Powertrain Bronze Silver GOLD Exclusionary & ALL Contracts include Maintenance w/ options to add like Unlimited Mileage Coverage and Lifetime Engine & Transmission for a low cost.Visit the link below to find more information regarding our warranties www.goldstandardautomotive.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3V7C53G5A27950
Stock: BGA27950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,344 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,998$4,335 Below Market
Hanna Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina
*Carfax Accident Free*, Navigation, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Keyless Access w/ Push Button Start, *Multi Point Inspection*, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Driver Assistance Package, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18 x 8 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 400M).Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i Mineral Gray Metallic What makes us different? We specialize in hand selecting our pre-owned inventory and providing an amazing array of vehicles on our lot here in Raleigh, NC. We keep about 1000+ cars on the lot at any given time and find that being priced aggressively upfront allows us to save time, complete the deal process and keep the best inventory possible. The price you see is our very best price! All of our vehicles are priced below market value. We provide a hassle-free buying experience. Driver Assistance Package (Park Distance Control and Rear-View Camera), M Sport Package (Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Increased Top Speed Limiter, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Shadowline Exterior Trim, and Wheels: 18 x 8 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 400M)), Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW Online & BMW Apps, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Remote Services, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Reviews: * Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds * Dynamic handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R1C54GK529740
Stock: 3009706A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 37,817 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,499$2,367 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Jet Black 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, 9 Speakers, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Automatic temperature control, BMW Online & BMW Apps, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Plus, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Memory seat, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning, Rear-View Camera, Remote Services, Speed Limit Information, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18 x 8 Fr & 18 x 8.5 Rr (Style 398).Recent Arrival! 22/34 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds* Dynamic handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C58GK250267
Stock: 250267C06
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 30,527 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$28,000$3,213 Below Market
Kings Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Cincinnati / Ohio
Local Trade In, Non Smoker, Hands Free Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, GPS Navigation System, 435i xDrive, 2D Coupe, 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Aerodynamic Kit, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, Cold Weather Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Standard Suspension, Wheels: 18 x 8 Star-Spoke (Style 400M). 2016 BMW 4 SeriesPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews: * Dynamic handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds * Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C58GK373175
Stock: GK373175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 53,035 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,599$1,667 Below Market
DCH Kay Honda - Eatontown / New Jersey
ONLY 53,035 Miles! $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. BMW 428i xDrive with Mineral Grey Metallic exterior and Black Dakota Leather interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 240 HP at 5000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, Satellite Radio, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Steering Wheel, Retractable Headlight Washers, Heated Front Seats. Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. EXPERTS REPORT: "Dynamic handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating." -Edmunds.com. EXCELLENT VALUE: This 428i xDrive is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: DCH Kay Honda will tailor a shopping plan to your needs and budget, so talk to us about the vehicle you're after! We'll introduce you to all the affordable trim models available, getting you behind the wheel of your top choices. Our finance department can explore your loan options, providing you with assistance if need be, so make your way over from Neptune, NJ to our Eatontown location. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N9C51GK248604
Stock: KH201293A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 39,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$27,000
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3V7C53G5A25504
Stock: 10430521
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 68,779 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,999$1,113 Below Market
DCH Honda of Temecula - Temecula / California
White 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged You deserve a nice car at a low price and low payment!! This vehicle is a DCH CERTIFIED unit that comes with a 90 day unlimited mileage guarantee! It has passed our 125 point inspection and has good tires, brakes, rotors and clean oil, fluids and filters. BRAND NEW TIRES, BRAKES AND ROTORS if there isn't a minimum of 50% life still left on them!! All oil, fluids, filters replaced and new wiper blades installed. Please call our Internet Sales Manager at their direct number 951/491-2322 to confirm this vehicle is still available and they will have it brought up and ready for you when you want to come in. We carry most makes and models that pass our DCH standards so some of our non-Honda vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety campaigns/recalls by their manufacturer so we are able to check recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ before you purchase. We appreciate your business and the opportunity to give you a professional and hassle-free experience. Recent Arrival! 23/35 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Powerful and fuel-efficient engines; engaging handling; upscale interior; hatchback-style utility. Source: Edmunds * Dynamic handling; powerful yet fuel-efficient engines; upscale interior with straightforward controls and spacious seating. Source: Edmunds Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N7C55GK225699
Stock: HT021502A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 69,358 milesGood Deal
$17,988$880 Below Market
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*SPORT..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..SUNROOF..BLUETOOTH..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS HEAT REAR DEFROST PWR WINDOWS PWR LOCKS PWR STEERING REAR DEFROST ALL ABS BRAKES FRONT SIDE IMPACT AIRBAGS TRACTION CNTRL SECURITY ALARM SYSTEM NON SMOKER LOOKS GOOD RUNS GREAT MUST SEE FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL DIRECT SALES TEAM AT 678-213-5700. WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!! WE DO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES, FULL FINANCING, SUB PRIME TO SUPER PRIME CREDIT HISTORY AND TRADE INS ARE WELCOME. ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED. WE OFFER NATION WIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. OVER 14 YEARS IN ATLANTA OFFERING YOU THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED LUXURY!! CARFAX ADVANTAGE DEALER! WE BUY AND SELL WITH CONFIDENCE! BE THE FIRST ONE TO CALL!!! OVER 400 CARS LISTED ONLINE AT WWW.ALMKENNESAW.COM. ALL DESCRIPTIONS AND OPTIONS SELECTED SUBJECT TO CHANGE, PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 428i SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3N7C57GK225736
Stock: GK225736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 20,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,495$1,181 Below Market
Auto Lenders - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
We now offer the choice of in-store sales, curbside pickup or free home delivery. Here's how that works: Find the perfect vehicle or vehicles, and When you're ready you can choose: IN-STORE SHOPPING (We strongly recommend booking an appointment before coming in - use any form on our site or call): The vehicle will be cleaned w/ all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. Documents can be prepared before you arrive or you can print & complete the paperwork at the dealership. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team and in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. CURBSIDE PICKUP: All documents will be prepared before you arrive. The vehicle will be cleaned with all interior & exterior surfaces disinfected. The vehicle will be parked in a designated area for inspection & a test drive. If everything is to your satisfaction, all prepared documents will be signed at a pickup station which is cleaned & disinfected after each use. Everyone at Auto Lenders will follow social distancing practices as well as wear face masks & gloves. For the safety of our team & in accordance with state guidelines, we ask that you follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask when picking up your car. HOME DELIVERY: Our team will contact you to review details about where they should park the vehicle & where to deliver the paperwork in order to maintain social distancing practices. The vehicle will be cleaned with all surfaces disinfected prior to delivery. The delivery driver will be wearing a mask & gloves to deliver the vehicle to the agreed upon location. Any questions during a home delivery can be answered on the phone by our team or on-site while maintaining social distancing practices at the delivery location. Clean CARFAX. White 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V Turbocharged 8-Speed Automatic AWD Well Equipped with, 16 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM/HD Stereo CD/MP3 Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Satellite Radio, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3R5C59GK374433
Stock: GK374433
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 4 Series
- 5(86%)
- 4(5%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(5%)
