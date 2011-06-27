Used 2016 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews
German engineering at its best
German engineering at its best. The Audi is a smooth handling car with great looks. The technology is first class and intuitive. It does take a little time to gain mastery. It was a good bargain as well. I recommend it highly.
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Insanely fun car to drive
Wow. First time buyer of this level of vehicle with little to say negatively about it. Had it more than a year. USB port is a problem although the cigarette lighter with adapter works. MMI in this car is ok but not as intuitive. I use navigation daily as I drive a lot for work and find it serviceable. But the ride, the handling, the lux feel all make this a super insanely great car to drive everyday! Makes the most mundane travel special and enjoyable. The trunk is HUGE! I have 3 grown sons and all 3 fit ( mr 6’2” / 220 sits in the front but 5’9” /170 fits either)...driving it is very fun And a year later... feel completely the same. great car, great fun to drive, effortless acceleration on hills, takes curves and likes the open road... even had 30- 32 MPG going up to the bay area. Have had to replace the 'summer tires' they sold with the car... cushy ride / handling thing that helps sell Audi's I suppose, and they are not cheap to replace. But wow. love this car. a true pleasure to drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First time Audi Owner
This is my first time owning a luxury vehicle, so I can only compare it to the test drives I’ve taken of the competition. Overall, I am very impressed with the vehicle. The car has an incredible grip of the road, the acceleration is superb, and the torque comes in handy when overtaking others on the highway. I got the premium plus with tech package, so it came with bang and olufsen sound system which has a fantastic sound quality. I only have one small complaint with the navigation, compared to my last vehicle, it's a bit confusing and feels outdated. Over all, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. ***Update*** I’ve owned the car for just over two years now, and unless I all-of-a-sudden go broke, I doubt that I will ever get anything other than an Audi. Two years, 45,000 miles, and one long move half-way across the country, and the car is still exciting every time I drive it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
I love this car
Not a lot of backseat room. Leave the kids at home.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
jackclt
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A5
Related Used 2016 Audi A5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4