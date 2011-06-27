Used 2004 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews
Beautiful Disaster
I have a previously owned a4, with the ultra sport package. This car has every possible added feature. When my car was working, it was a pleasure to drive. The performance alone, is outstanding. You could drive at 100mph and it felt like you were going 50mph. The AWD was fantastic for snow and rain, I had no problems with traction. I do know that they are EXTREMELY expensive to maintain and own. Any time my check engine light would come on, which was every month, it would cost no less than 1000$ to have it turned off. One problem ALWAYS led to another and it was so frustrating and discouraging when my car had to be brought in for repairs. Overall, I am saddened to retire this car bc of costs
Best Car ever Owned
Original owner of this 3.0 A4 since new. Right off the lot, negotiated 5% down. Now 7 yrs experience with it with 81K kms traveled. Quality, stability, stance, control, performance are all above great with decent gas mileage of 7.9l/100km highway 9-10l/100km city with quattro using synthetic. Audi maintenance covers everything during 3 yr warr and dealer's have provided exceptional service. They replaced all my brake disc's, pads and spark plugs all under warranty. Burnt bulbs, lighter socket, wiper lever seized from salt also replaced /w warr. Coils replaced under recall, but never problems just glithces with electronic in window controls, sunroof, and resets of A/C.
Fun to drive, but a steep investment in repairs.
I've had an opportunity to drive all kinds of cars, from BMWs to Volvos, to high end japanese vehicles and NOTHING has handled and performed like my Audi. This car feels like you are going 60 miles an hour at 100. You can barely feel the body roll as you effortlessly carve through corners at high speeds, and no automaker has a better interior. On the downside, prepare to set aside about 3000$ a year for repair and maintenance! Even oil changes will run you 100$, and when your fuel pump dies (and it probably will!) You can expect to spend 1000$ at the dealer if it's out of warranty. This is a driving enthusiasts car that's also a comfortable commuter. I love my Audi, expensive or not!
Love hate relationship
I love the thought of this car, it gets good gas mileage, it's comfortable and looks nice with the top down and it's great at high speeds. What I don't like... The maintenance! It's very expensive, in just two months I had an oil leak, coolent leak, transmission speed sensor failure, a whole new ac, the gear shifter peace spilt apart, the car starts funny, etc. This car also isn't fast enough for me. I should have got the V6 Quattro but that's probably just me. I want to keep the car but on the other hand I could lease a brand new one for the same price as the maintenance on this one.
Love and hate, go hand in hand for this car.
You really have to be passionate about owning this car. Like, to a point where fixing it as almost your priority. There is something constantly wrong with this car. Sunroof leak... ruins the headliner... also to a point where water will ruin the amp.... suspension issues with the control arm bushings not lasting, J-plug cracking and leaking coolant... and putting plastic just where it doesn't belong, window electronics crap out too. It's almost not worth the premium price brand new if you think about it. There is always something wrong with this car. It was probably best to lease this car when it was brand new... don't get this car used... there is a reason why you don't see so many of these cars on the road. And as far and repairing this car... parts are expensive and what crawl space do you have to work with. You have to remove so many excess things just to get to what you need. I loved this car, but it was such a hassle.
