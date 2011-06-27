  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,499$4,398$5,450
Clean$2,219$3,908$4,837
Average$1,659$2,927$3,611
Rough$1,099$1,947$2,386
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,305$3,450$4,090
Clean$2,046$3,065$3,630
Average$1,530$2,296$2,710
Rough$1,013$1,528$1,790
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,935$3,150$3,827
Clean$1,718$2,799$3,396
Average$1,284$2,097$2,536
Rough$851$1,395$1,675
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,591$2,351$2,775
Clean$1,412$2,089$2,463
Average$1,056$1,565$1,839
Rough$699$1,041$1,215
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,837$3,370$4,217
Clean$1,631$2,994$3,743
Average$1,219$2,243$2,795
Rough$808$1,492$1,846
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,177$3,790$4,683
Clean$1,933$3,368$4,157
Average$1,445$2,523$3,104
Rough$957$1,678$2,050
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$1,416$1,567
Clean$1,023$1,258$1,391
Average$765$943$1,039
Rough$507$627$686
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,027$3,047$3,618
Clean$1,800$2,708$3,211
Average$1,346$2,029$2,397
Rough$891$1,349$1,584
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,601$2,422$2,881
Clean$1,422$2,152$2,557
Average$1,063$1,612$1,909
Rough$704$1,073$1,261
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,644$2,510$2,995
Clean$1,460$2,231$2,658
Average$1,091$1,671$1,985
Rough$723$1,112$1,311
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,374$2,101$2,506
Clean$1,220$1,867$2,224
Average$912$1,399$1,661
Rough$604$930$1,097
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,053$3,131$3,733
Clean$1,823$2,782$3,313
Average$1,363$2,084$2,474
Rough$903$1,386$1,634
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,817$2,871$3,457
Clean$1,614$2,551$3,068
Average$1,206$1,911$2,291
Rough$799$1,271$1,513
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,074$3,474$4,251
Clean$1,842$3,087$3,773
Average$1,377$2,313$2,817
Rough$912$1,538$1,861
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,089 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,089 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,412 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,089 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Audi A4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Audi A4 ranges from $699 to $2,775, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.