Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,499
|$4,398
|$5,450
|Clean
|$2,219
|$3,908
|$4,837
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,927
|$3,611
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,947
|$2,386
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,305
|$3,450
|$4,090
|Clean
|$2,046
|$3,065
|$3,630
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,296
|$2,710
|Rough
|$1,013
|$1,528
|$1,790
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,935
|$3,150
|$3,827
|Clean
|$1,718
|$2,799
|$3,396
|Average
|$1,284
|$2,097
|$2,536
|Rough
|$851
|$1,395
|$1,675
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,591
|$2,351
|$2,775
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,089
|$2,463
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,565
|$1,839
|Rough
|$699
|$1,041
|$1,215
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$3,370
|$4,217
|Clean
|$1,631
|$2,994
|$3,743
|Average
|$1,219
|$2,243
|$2,795
|Rough
|$808
|$1,492
|$1,846
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$3,790
|$4,683
|Clean
|$1,933
|$3,368
|$4,157
|Average
|$1,445
|$2,523
|$3,104
|Rough
|$957
|$1,678
|$2,050
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$1,416
|$1,567
|Clean
|$1,023
|$1,258
|$1,391
|Average
|$765
|$943
|$1,039
|Rough
|$507
|$627
|$686
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,027
|$3,047
|$3,618
|Clean
|$1,800
|$2,708
|$3,211
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,029
|$2,397
|Rough
|$891
|$1,349
|$1,584
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,422
|$2,881
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,152
|$2,557
|Average
|$1,063
|$1,612
|$1,909
|Rough
|$704
|$1,073
|$1,261
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,644
|$2,510
|$2,995
|Clean
|$1,460
|$2,231
|$2,658
|Average
|$1,091
|$1,671
|$1,985
|Rough
|$723
|$1,112
|$1,311
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,101
|$2,506
|Clean
|$1,220
|$1,867
|$2,224
|Average
|$912
|$1,399
|$1,661
|Rough
|$604
|$930
|$1,097
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,053
|$3,131
|$3,733
|Clean
|$1,823
|$2,782
|$3,313
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,084
|$2,474
|Rough
|$903
|$1,386
|$1,634
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,871
|$3,457
|Clean
|$1,614
|$2,551
|$3,068
|Average
|$1,206
|$1,911
|$2,291
|Rough
|$799
|$1,271
|$1,513
Estimated values
2004 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,074
|$3,474
|$4,251
|Clean
|$1,842
|$3,087
|$3,773
|Average
|$1,377
|$2,313
|$2,817
|Rough
|$912
|$1,538
|$1,861